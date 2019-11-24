Madison Commons Media Digest, Nov. 24, 2019

Madison and Dane County

Dane County Board adopts process for distributing mental health funding, does not override veto, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Nov. 22; Dane County Exec proposes new call center, a 'universal access point' for mental and behavioral health care, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Nov. 19.

Government Structure Task Force shares final recommendations, WORT News and Shaun Soman, Nov. 21.

Preliminary designs for new Dane County jail tower complete, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 20.

Dane County Board to consider overriding Executive Joe Parisi's partial budget veto, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 19.

Community

Zoo donation boxes at heart of another dispute between county, former fundraiser, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 22; Zoo Society disputes 'thinly veiled allegations,' Adam Schrager, Isthmus, Nov. 21.

Latino Academy celebrates bilingual construction training program, David Dahmer, Madison365, Nov. 22.

Education

Tech nonprofit Maydm's signature coding event for kids of color returns December 7, Mackenzie Krumme, Madison365, Nov. 21.

West High School to test 'grading floor' as part of district examination of freshman grading, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Nov. 19.

MMSD's average elementary class sizes up from 2018, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 19.

Higher Education

Gail Ford, newest PEOPLE director, pays it forward by mentoring precollege students, Yvonne Kim, CT, Nov. 24.

Environment

Madison Gas and Electric launches shared solar program, MGE.

Concern grows about the PFAS problem, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Nov. 17.

Food and Sustainability

Goodman Center still needs donations for 31st Annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive, Madison365, Nov. 20.

Arts and Culture

String quartet brings classical music to area elementary schools, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 21.

Hamilton tour is spectacular, Gwendolyn Rice, Isthmus, Nov. 21.

'Clybourne Park' looks at race in a Chicago suburb, Victoria Davis, Isthmus, Nov. 21.

Transportation

Natalie Erdman named Madison Metro Transit interim general manager, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 22.

Memo to Madison e-bike riders: You're legal now, Steven Elbow, CT, Nov. 21.

Sports

The rookie: Madison Gay Hockey Association's first deaf player, Victoria Davis, Isthmus, Nov. 21.

Business

Shopping app Fetch Rewards to double staff after raising $25 million, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 24.

Madison-based Murfie unexpectedly 'ceases operations,' Howard Hardee, WSJ, Nov. 24.

Development

Former Toys R Us opens as Urban Air Adventure Park, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 22.

CUNA Mutual to tear down circular Mineral Point Road building, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 20.

Wisconsin

Another Evers cabinet secretary could face hurdles being confirmed, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Nov. 23.

Special interest groups gave twice as much to Republicans than to Democrats during latest budget period, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Nov. 23.

Marquette Poll finds slight decline in voter support for impeaching Trump, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Nov. 21.

Census counting of prisoners becomes partisan battleground, Ivan Moreno, Associated Press, Nov. 18.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Wisconsin DNR warns hunters to look out for farmers during late harvest, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Nov. 23.

'Act now': Baraboo leaders push audience for proactive work against hate at panel one year after viral photo, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 22.

DNR to test deer for bovine TB; hunters in Dane, Columbia counties will have to deliver heads, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 21.

Sun Prairie considers providing child care during city meetings, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 18.