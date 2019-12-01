Madison Commons Media Digest, December 1, 2019

Madison and Dane County

Dane County invests in tow plow technology to clear roads faster, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Nov. 28.

Proposed bill would require some businesses to install diaper-changing stations in restrooms, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, Nov. 27.

Dane County Board Chair Corrigan not running in 2020, Steven Elbow, CT, Nov. 25.

Emails to Madison leaders reveal strong opposition to $40 wheel tax, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 25.

Community

In return to Madison, Michael Johnson refocuses approach to leading Boys & Girls Club, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Nov. 28.

DreamUp WI announces seven semi-finalist ideas to raise income of Dane County families, Madison365, Nov. 27.

Madison patrol officers' role expanding amid drop in crime, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 27.

Madison cat project meets cats and humans where they are, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, Nov. 27.

Feds deliver $832,000 to house people with disabilities in Dane County, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 25.

Education

Education on e-cigarettes, addiction help key for Madison-area students, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Nov. 29.

Boys & Girls Club hosts new Madison School District micro school, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 27.

Community leaders share concerns about student's use of n-word at Frank Allis Elementary last year, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 27.

31 apply for Madison School District superintendent job, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 25.

Higher Education

"60 Forward" initiative seeks to increase access to higher education, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, Nov. 28.

Environment

Radium found in Near West Side well, follow-up test results pending, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 27; No action on Well 15, WORT News Dept., Nov. 27.

Deer up, hunters down, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Nov. 27.

Wet fall hinders Wisconsin harvest, sets up potential for spring flooding, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 26.

Food and Sustainability

More than free food, MATC food pantry teaches students how to meal plan, cook, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Nov. 29.

Hunger in Madison, A Public Affair, Carousel Bayrd, WORT, Nov. 26.

Health

Special report: Fading away: Wisconsin's dementia crisis, WSJ, Nov. 25.

Arts and Culture

Aspiring and professional novelists find community and deadlines at monthly write-ins, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 30.

Transportation

City of Madison receives $7 million grant to expand bus system, Madison365, Nov. 26.

Business

Pegasus Games reopens in Madison, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 28.

Development

Neighbors appeal approval of $25 million Salvation Army redevelopment, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 28.

Madison committee recommends developer for grocery store, housing project on South Side, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Nov. 26.

Opinion

Local kids interview Dave Zweifel, Simpson Street Free Press, Nov. 26.

Wisconsin

Trump impeachment drive has parallels to Walker recall effort, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, Nov. 29.

What happened to state aid for the homeless? Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Nov. 27.

Gov. Evers signs hemp bill into law, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Nov. 26.

Legal bills hit $2.3 million in court fight over lame-duck laws, Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Nov. 26.

Study: Wisconsin's Foxconn deal could depress economic activity by 'tens of billions of dollars,' Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Nov. 26.