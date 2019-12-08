Madison Commons Media Digest, December 8, 2019

Madison and Dane County

Matt Wachter to lead city's Planning, Community and Economic Development Department, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 5.

Community

Local faith communities and organizations to hold 'Longest Night: National Homeless Person's Memorial Service,' Madison365, Dec. 5.

Urban League job center's partnership courses work to fill jobs, close skills gap, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Dec. 4.

Education

Nonprofit looks to bolster engagement among MMSD K-12 grads, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Dec. 7.

La Follette High School sophomores get community input as part of alcohol culture project, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 6.

Madison public schools update: Referenda, search for new superintendent, Ali Muldrow, A Public Affair, WORT-FM, Dec. 4.

Badger Rock charter renewal push begins, vote expected in January, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 2.

How every Madison school got its name, WSJ, Dec. 1.

Higher Education

'No silver bullet' to reverse UW-Madison's slide in national research ranking, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 8.

Edgewood College's removal of Planned Parenthood from website sparks student protest, Kelly Meyerhofer and Emily Hamer WSJ, Dec. 7.

UW-Madison seeks new target in how many in-state freshmen it must enroll, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 5.

UW Regents won't expand presidential search panel to include faculty and students, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 3.

Environment

More testing confirms southwestern Wisconsin wells contaminated with fecal matter, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 4.

Madison forms partnership with Nelson Institute to study climate resilience, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 3.

Food and Sustainability

Labor dispute: Collective bargaining has stalled at Willy Street Co-op, Alice Herman, Isthmus, Dec. 5.

Arts and Culture

Sandra Gajic, Overture Center's first female CEO, passes away, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, Dec. 6; Capellaro's February profile.

Nobody remembers like Ada Deer, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, Dec. 5.

Transportation

Regional transportation board supports converting Beltline shoulders to part-time travel lanes, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 5.

Milwaukee has eclipsed Madison in two big ways, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Dec. 5.

How high-speed trains were derailed, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Dec. 4.

Business

Madison tech job sector 'booming,' Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 2.

Development

Developers offer revised final piece for $80 million Union Corners project, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 4.

Madison City Council upholds demolition by neglect ruling agains landlord Harold Langhammer, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 5.

Madison staff says city should refuse appeal of Salvation Army project approval; More low cost senior housing proposed for Madison's North Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 3.

Wisconsin

Industrial dairy impacts Wisconsin environment, family farms, Lee Bergquist and Rick Barrett, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dec. 6.

Former governor Walker 'architect' of national food stamp cuts, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 6.

Wisconsin National Guard's response to sexual-assault allegations 'an absolute train wreck,' federal investigator says, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Dec. 5.

Scott Walker won't rule out political comeback, endorses Rebecca Kleefisch, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 4.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

After years of neglect, Friendship dam gets repairs, condition upgrade, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 8; Aging dams put thousands at risk, AP and WSJ, Dec. 8.