Madison Commons Media Digest, December 15, 2019

Madison and Dane County

'Dramatic' turnover ahead for Dane County Board after spring election, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 14.

Community Development Authority postpones vote on armed security guards at Madison public housing sites, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 14.

Rookie mistakes, tossed cases, pile up in District Attorney's office, Steven Potter, Isthmus, Dec. 12.

Your voting questions answered, with Dane County Clerk Scott McDonald, Ali Muldrow, A Public Affair-WORT-FM, Dec. 11.

Proposal to eliminate $40 fee if Madison RTA were established fails to gain traction, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 10.

Madison PFC announces plans for community engagement in police chief search, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 10.

Community

North Side builds on $750,000 safety initiative to forge 'peace and resiliency' plan; Big federal grant supports youth, neighbored and police relations on the Southwest Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 15.

Black Power 2019: Wisconsin's 49 most influential Black leaders, Henry Sanders, Madison365, Dec. 13.

The Salvation Army's homeless shelter expansion and community response, Carousel Bayrd, A Public Affair-WORT-FM, Dec. 10.

Education

Pathways students at La Follette, East get higher grades; shows poor outcomes for West students, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 12.

MMSD enrollment drops by 33, projections show more decreases expected, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 11.

Middleton-Cross Plains high schools closed Wednesday because of threats on social media, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Dec. 11.

Madison School Board to begin narrowing search for new superintendent, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Dec. 10.

Higher Education

Age discrimination lawsuit against UW System moves forward, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 11.

Environment

Madison residents are increasingly alarmed by PFAS levels in local waterways, Steven Elbow, CT, Dec. 11.

Arts and Culture

The enduring jazz of Gerri DiMaggio, Doug Moe, Madison Magazine, Dec. 13.

Madison's Männerchor keeps sausage and beer at the forefront of a musical tradition, Jay Rath, Isthmus, Dec. 12.

Sports

UW volleyball team off to Final Four against No. 1 Baylor, Dennis Punzel, WSJ, Dec. 15.

Business

Madison tops list to grow tech jobs in the Midwest, say two national think tanks, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Dec. 10.

Development

Plan Commission rejects Edgewood's request to repeal master plan, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 10.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: Turning the page on the politics of resentment, CT, Dec. 13.

Buyout is bad news for Wisconsin, Bruce Murphy, Isthmus, Dec. 12.

Wisconsin

Judge: 234,000 Wisconsin voter registrations should be tossed, Scott Bauer, AP, Dec. 14.

State tells Foxconn it is no longer eligible for tax credits, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 14.

Poll shows no change in voter support for removing Trump from office, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 12.

GOP medical marijuana proposal snuffed out by Senate leader Fitzgerald, Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dec. 11.

Wisconsin National Guard chief resigns after report shows sexual assault investigations violated state and federal law, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Molly Beck and Patrick Marley, MJS, Dec. 10.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Lafayette County resolution that sought to prosecute reporters began at the top, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 12.