Madison Commons Media Digest, December 22, 2019

Madison and Dane County

Madison School District has largest property tax increase in dollars in state for 2019-20, Scott Girard, Capital Times, Dec. 18.

Dane County reaches an agreement with Henry Vilas Zoological Society, Joe Tarr, Isthmus, Dec. 20.

Community

UW Hospital nurses revive union, ask board to recognize it, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, Dec. 20; UW Hospital nurses seek union recognition, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 19.

Happy Show! 2019 Good news from the community, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Dec. 19.

Catholic Multicultural Center Radiothon raises money, builds community, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, Dec. 18.

Is your name going to be dropped from the Wisconsin voter rolls? And what should you do about it? Brianna Reilly, CT, Dec. 17.

Education

Proposal for online early learning program could 'supplement' 4K in Wisconsin, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 20.

MMSD put on notice to change gender identity policy or face lawsuit, Logan Wroge, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 19.

MMSD wants more information on Pathways program as expansion planned, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 17.

Madison School Board approves $4 million purchase of Holtzman Road building for intensive intervention programs, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 17.

Higher Education

UW campuses spent down 56% of tuition balances since freeze began, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 22.

Tony Evers to UW Regents: Expand presidential search committee, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 21.

Edgewood College offers enough buyouts to avoid laying off faculty members, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 17.

Environment

Rhodes-Conway: PFAS levels in Starkweather Creek foam 'concerning,' Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 19.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway flips the switch on Madison largest solar energy program, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 17.

Food and Sustainability

Judge makes it official: Jenifer Street Market wins bid for its own property, will stay open, Nicholas Garton, CT, Dec. 18.

Arts, Culture, and Media

Ed Asner stops in Madison to raise money for Progressive, Judy Davidoff, Isthmus, Dec. 19.

Madison Magazine publisher accepts role with Indian Country Today; Karen Lincoln Michael caps five years, Channel3000, Dec. 17.

Sports

Forward Madison unveils 2020 regular season schedule, Madison365, Dec. 20.

Development

SSM Health details proposed $75 million, 5-story clinic on First Hatchery Road, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 18.

The affordable housing crisis locally and nationally, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Dec. 18.

Madison examines solutions to annexation costs, WORT-FM, Dec. 18.

Opinion

Change is good: New State and local leaders show promise, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Dec. 19.

Wisconsin

Trump adviser: expect more aggressive 'poll watching' in 2020, Scott Bauer, AP, Dec. 21.

Tony Evers sees new Foxconn deal on the horizon; Robin Vos supports current contract, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 20; Audit: WEDC policies still would allow Foxconn subsidies to go to workers outside Wisconsin, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 18.

Legislative Digest: Homelessness funding package fails to come to fruition, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 21; Proposal in works to change Wisconsin alcoholic beverage enforcement, Brianna Reilly, CT, Dec. 20; Anti-sanctuary legislators warn of dangerous 'criminal aliens," Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 18.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

John Deere Horicon Works expands yet again to further secure its future, Barry Adams, WSJ, Dec. 22.

Baraboo Christian school administrator test families how to get state vouchers through loophole, Susan Endres, Capital Newspapers, Dec. 21.

Student questions calorie counting in Oregon Middle School health class, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 18.

Sun Prairie manufacture to see expansion as part of larger state incentives deal, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 18.