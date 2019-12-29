Madison Commons Media Digest, December 29, 2019

The smell of rubber filled the Prairie Elementary gymnasium as Tyler Engel and the rest of the Wisconsin Warriors powerchair soccer team geared up for their upcoming mid-January tournament. They spin and slam into balls (and occasionally, each other) while running plays, practicing drills and naturally, talking a bit of trash.

After one practice it’s clear the Warriors are a small but mighty team, but the word family may better describe the dynamic. Made up of players ranging from age six to 32, the Warriors are all bound by their love for the game — and one another.