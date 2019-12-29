Madison Commons Media Digest, December 29, 2019

Madison and Dane County
11 Dane County Board members not running for re-election in 2020, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Dec. 28.
School levies drive higher tax bills in many Dane County municipalities, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 28.
Looking back at 2019, Mayer Satya Rhodes-Conway says Madison is 'shifting direction,' Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 26.
Community
Occupy Wall Street ethic lives on in Occupy Madison's tiny house village, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 29.
Madison leaders agree to receive refugees in response to Trump order, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 23.
Education
Madison School District restraint and seclusion numbers drop in 2018-19; Kate Toews not seeking reelection to Madison School Board, Dec. 27; Three finalists for Madison School District superintendent will visit next month; 'Striving for the truth': Madison students, teachers work to create more inclusive curricula; $10 million grant will help fund planning for early childhood development in Wisconsin, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 24.
Higher Education
UW-Madison faculty hiring hits 15-year high, but pay remains a problem, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 26.
Environment
Bob Lindmeier, WKOW-TV's longtime chief meteorologist, talks straight on climate change, Howard Hardee, WSJ, Dec. 29.
Madison considers new rules for developers aimed at preventing flooding, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 24.
Food and Sustainability
Nonprofits partner to bolster Madison school food pantries, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Dec. 28.
Development
Madison pushes for first-floor businesses while developers struggle to find tenants, Dec. 29; Tech-centric hotel planned for East Washington, Dec. 27, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ.
Arts and Culture
2019 Arts and Culture roundup, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Dec. 24.
Opinion
Cap Times 10 most-read political stories in 2019, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 29.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democrats say Republicans have made thwarting Gov. Tony Evers their priority, Brianna Reilly, CT, Dec. 28.
We followed four Wisconsin dairy farms for a year as they struggled with an industry-wide crisis, Rick Barrett, Chris Mueller, Keith Uhlig, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, updated Dec. 23.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Plan for Sun Prairie explosion site envisions housing, entertainment, hotels, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 23.
