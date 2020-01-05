Madison Commons Media Digest, January 5, 2020

Welcome to 2020. Hoping for a good year in Madison, Dane Co. and Wisconsin.

Madison and Dane County

Private Dane County Board 'chairs meetings' raise questions about government transparency, Chris Rickert, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 4.

Public encouraged to weigh in on use of funds for mental health services, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Jan. 2.

DA Ozanne announces new focus on hate crimes, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Dec. 31.

Community

WORT seeks to move block party, make it "WORTstock," Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 4.

Edgewood won't pursue compromise on athletic field, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Jan. 2.

Second Annual MLK Forum for Social Action; Grand opening of the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, Madison365, Jan 2.

Education

Community Schools initiative could expand by 2021-22 school year, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 4.

At least two Madison School Board races contested this spring, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 2.

MITI leaders: 2019 brought 'dramatic change' for district leadership, challenges for teachers, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 31.

Higher Education

How do you make walking easier for a 2-legged dog? Ask UW engineers for help, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 3.

Environment

When it comes to clean energy, Minnesota outshines Wisconsin, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 5.

Dane County awards $3.25 million contract for sediment removal project; Executive Joe Parisi: Local government can lead with 'cutting-edge technology,' Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 30.

Health

At 100, UW's children's hospital continues to evolve, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 5.

Wisconsin serious flu cases up threefold from a year ago, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan, 4.

Arts, Culture, and Media

With 2020 in sight, dark-money sites look to distribute their versions of the news, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 4.

Madison arts leaders share dreams for 2020, Gwendolyn Rice, Isthmus, Jan. 2.

PBS series 'McCarthy' reminds us of what we really ought to fear, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, Jan. 2.

Broadcast tower work seems like 'empty promises' as project heads into the new year, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Jan. 1.

Local news of 2020, with Jesse Opoien, Abigail Becker, and Patrick Marley, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Dec. 31.

Development

Short-term rental hosts would have more rules under proposed ordinance, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 5.

Starting this spring, Fish Hatchery Road will be a massive headache for two years, Jamie Perez, Channel3000, Jan.3.

Wisconsin

Amid partisan clashes, Tony Evers 'partially delivered' on campaign promises in first year, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Jan. 5.

Hate targets lawmakers, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 3.

Conservative legal group alleges Elections Commission in contempt of court, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Jan. 2.

Bipartisan bill aims to curb unruly treatment toward sports officials, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Jan. 1.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Manure storage in Dane County reached a crisis point in 2019, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Jan. 2.

Wood County groups host bipartisan panel on groundwater contamination, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 1.