Madison Commons Media Digest, January 12, 2020

Madison and Dane County

Novel financing approach may help city absorb town of Madison, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 12.

Changes aimed at making city government more fair would cost $2.2 million, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 8; Implementing change would cost millions, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Jan. 8.

Five Dane County Board seats will see races in spring election, deadline for Council seat extended, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 8.

Madison City Council repeals Edgewood's master plan, allowing west side school to host games, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 8.

No criminal conduct found with Vilas Zoo society's use of donations, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 7.

Community

'A great example of community': Group starts weekend food bag program for Thoreau students, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 11.

Carl DuRocher, disability activist remembered as 'courageous' and 'gracious,' Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Jan. 7.

Education

Madison School Board candidate Wayne Strong suspends campaign, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Jan. 12.

Found in translation: Nkaujnou Vang-Vue is the Madison school district's first Hmong-American principal, Jenny Peek, Isthmus, Jan. 9.

Proposal would give Madison School Board decision in staff discipline for 'racial incidents,' Logan Wroge, WSJ, Jan. 12; Hearing officer finds 'no just cause' for discipline of teacher who used the N-word, Chris Rickert and Logan Wroge, WSJ, Jan. 7.

One primary, two contested seats for Madison School Board elections, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 7.

Madison School Board members support community schools, as staff search for best way to evaluate program, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 7.

Higher Education

Q&A: Jessie Conaway prioritizes the 'humanity of partnership' between UW, tribal nations, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 12.

Private grant to Wisconsin college students did little to boost degree completion, study finds, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 11.

Environment

As rains intensify, sewage surges into Wisconsin waters, Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio, Jan. 11.

Report ties green energy in Wisconsin to economic growth, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 9.

Oddballs and swampers: Festge Park is an example of how volunteer labor from 'oddballs' can restore an area to its natural state, Terry Devitt, Isthmus, Jan. 9.

The fight for safe drinking water: Will Madison pay attention to science on PFAS? Kori Feener, Isthmus, Jan. 9.

Health

UW Hospital among first centers to perform new kind of heart transplant, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 10.

Food and Sustainability

Borden latest major US dairy to seek bankruptcy as milk consumption falls, Dee-Ann Durbin, Associated Press, January 7.

Arts and Culture

City Council names Angie Trudell Vasquez as next Madison poet laureate, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 8.

Peek inside and outside Wisconsin's Capitol dome, WSJ photo staff, Jan. 7.

Performers seek to inspire interest in arts at Kromey Middle School, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 6.

Development

Downtown residents meet to establish conditions for supporting Langdon apartment building, Nicholas Garton, CT, Jan. 11.

Whole Foods to relocate to larger space at proposed Madison Yards, Barry Adams, WSJ, Jan. 10.

Developer proposes another big housing project for booming East Washington, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 7.

Wisconsin Craft Market to close at Westgate, Barry Adams, WSJ, Jan. 7.

Madison may tighten enforcement for Airbnb operators, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 6.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin's tax burden hits lowest point in half a century, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Jan. 8.

What's going on with the voter purge, Ruth Coniff, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 9; Wisconsin Legislature seeks to kill lawsuit on voter purge, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, Jan. 7.

Legislators give their perspectives on the coming year, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 7.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Burgeoning beer scene in Sun Prairie, Chris Drosner, WSJ, Jan. 10.

Columbia County Courthouse's new recording system an answer to upcoming shortage of court reporters, Nicole Aimone, Capital Newspapers, Jan. 6.