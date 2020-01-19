Madison Commons Media Digest, January 19, 2020

Madison and Dane County

Zoo Director looks ahead after split with former fundraising partner, Judy Davidoff, Isthmus, Jan. 16.

Madison public golf courses need investments of $34.7 million to $52.5 million, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 14.

Community

Madison Diocese identifies ninth priest credibly accused of sexual abuse, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Jan. 18.

Saturday event honors MLK, Scott Girard, Capital Times, Jan. 17.

State Representatives Sheila Stubbs, Bowen, introduce legislation combatting racial profiling, David Dahmer, Madison365, Jan. 17.

Madison Community Foundation gives $605k in grants to 22 local nonprofits, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Jan. 13.

Education

Jefferson Middle School principal's departure highlights turnover in Madison middle schools, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 18.

Madison superintendent candidate resigning from Georgia post amid audit, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Jan. 18.

Thomas focuses on 'success for every child', Jan. 17; Gutiérrez an 'advocate for every single student', Jan. 16; Vanden Wyngaard stresses 'students first', Jan. 15; What the MMSD finalists said about..., Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 18.

School Board candidate Wayne Strong to campaign on a 'limited basis' after medical incident, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Jan. 17.

Madison School Board members want to vote on referendum in March, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 14.

Know Your Candidates: Madison School Board Seat 6, Carousel Bayrd, A Public Affair/WORT-FM, Jan. 14.

Higher Education

UW presidential search committee will consider non-academic applicants, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 19.

Feds close 1 of 4 cases into UW-Madison's handling of sexual assault, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 14.

Environment

Dane County to purchase 79 acres in Middleton for wetland restoration, flood water storage, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Jan. 17.

DNR warns of PFAS in fish from Lake Monona, Starkweather Creek, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 16.

Our fight for safe drinking water: Madison Water Utility has been a leader on the science of PFAS, Amy Barrilleaux, Isthmus, Jan. 16.

Energy and environment podcast: Chris Hubbuch discusses access to renewables in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WSJ, Jan. 13.

As rains intensify, sewage surges into Wisconsin waters, Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio/Wisconsin Watch, Jan. 11.

Food and Sustainability

Luna's Groceries to anchor major development on S. Park, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Jan. 17; Luna's to work with Truman Olson site developer, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 17.

Top 20 rated brews from Madison-area craft breweries, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Jan. 14.

Arts and Culture

Madison supports a new guitar festival in Puerto Rico, Back Porch Serenade, WORT-FM, Jan. 16.

Wisconsin

Appeals court puts voter purge on hold, handing Democrats a win, Scott Bauer, Associate Press, Jan. 16.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Former Baraboo student sues school district alleging racism and sexual assaults, Ed Treleven, CT, Jan. 16.

Amazon to bring 500 jobs to Beloit with $105 million fulfillment center, Barry Adams, WSJ, Jan. 15.