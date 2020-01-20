January 2020 Backyard Heroes

Community Shares, a partner of Madison Commons, recognizes two volunteers each month. The volunteers come from Community Shares' member groups and are selected for their service to the community and to community issues. This month's volunteers are ...

Marty Dillenburg, Sierra Club John Muir Chapter Foundation

Marty started volunteering with the Sierra Club three years ago where he has collaborated with other volunteers on several projects, ranging from water protection to clean energy advocacy to state parks accessibility. Beyond his notable work of protecting the environment, Marty brings a positive attitude and lots of humor to our team. Kudos to a volunteer like Marty!

For more information about Sierra Club - John Muir Chapter Foundation or to volunteer visit their website: https://www.sierraclub.org/wisconsin or call: (608) 256-0565

Paula Rogge, MD, Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin