Madison Commons Media Digest, January 26, 2020

Madison and Dane County
Madison begins program to help low-income families offset city's $40 wheel tax, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 25.
Foes urge Dane County to oppose F-35s, which look increasingly likely; county says it's powerless, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, Jan. 24.
Former Dane Co. Board Chair Sharon Corrigan to lead Alliant Energy Center as interim director, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 24.
Dane County Democratic Senator Mark Miller announces retirement, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Jan. 23.
The most powerful man you don't know: Joe Parisi, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Jan. 23.
City Council members clash on projected price tag for changing city government, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 22.
City Council accepts report from committee studying Madison Police Department, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 22.
Community
Madison ranked No. 1 in U.S. for child opportunity, but racial disparities, remain, Howard Hardee, WSJ, Jan. 23.
Education
School Board chooses Matthew Gutiérrez as next Madison superintendent, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 24.
Sandberg students, families, celebrate books they published on Ho-Chunk Nation, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 23.
Madison School District says it has 'hit the reset button' at Jefferson Middle School, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Jan. 21.
Higher Education
UW Regent resigns, opening up spot for Tony Evers to replace Scott Walker appointee, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 24.
UW Regents eyeing tuition increase in next budget biennium, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 23.
Environment
Communities across Great Lakes struggle with erosion, Christina Lieffring, Racine Journal Times, Jan. 26.
Madison water utility reports 'amazing' drop in city's water use, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 25.
Health
Wisconsin authorities taking precautionary measures agains Coronavirus, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 25.
Arts and Culture
The Chazen Museum of Art at 50, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Jan. 26.
Surprises at Market Square: West Side theater playing art films and documentaries that others are missing, James Kreul, Isthmus, Jan. 23.
Business
Three Madison-based firms among 2 dozen Wisconsin companies earning perfect LGBT best practices scores, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 24.
Labor
American Family raises minimum wage for all employees to $20 an hour, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 25.
UW nurses, in reviving union, tell hospital board current system isn't working, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 24.
Development
As GAP prepares to close at West Towne Mall, the store's original employees reunite, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Jan. 26.
Oakwood Village delays West Side plan, opens East Side expansion, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 21.
Opinion
Dave Zweifel: Don't let Trump weaken wetland protections, CT, Jan. 26.
Paul Fanlund: Among Madison's elite, racism has a subtle edge, CT, Jan. 24.
Why Black people in Madison are impatient...and should be, Kaleem Caire, Madison365, Jan. 23.
Wisconsin
Tony Evers' redistricting commission to offer courts an alternative to GOP maps, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Jan. 26.
Wis. Governor Tony Evers pitches $8.5 million plan to weary dairy industry, Molly Beck and Rick Barrett, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Jan. 23.
Wisconsin expected to see $818 million increase in tax collections to end biennium, Brianna Reilly, CT, Jan. 23.
Meet Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates Ed Fallone and Jill Karofsky, Carousel Bayrd, A Public Affair, WORT-FM, Jan. 21.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Ski wear company Arctica in Mt. Horeb grows the garment district of Southwestern Wisconsin, Barry Adams, WSJ, Jan. 26.
New Verona Area High School fully equipped, Tahleel Mohieldin, Channel3000, Jan. 25.
Maldonado pledges to focus on youth, business development in Fitchburg City Council run, Rob Chappell, Madison365, Jan. 24.
