Are Bus Rapid Transit Environmental Benefits Worth the Risks?

Most City of Madison officials have billed the city's upcoming Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system as an important method to increase city-wide sustainability. However, variables such as ridership, implementation, and cohesiveness with other city systems have the potential to create negative environmental externalities if the project is not executed properly.

“As long as this project is done responsibly and in line with current environmental protections, I think we can be confident [that Bus Rapid Transit] will be an added benefit to the Madison area,” said Jonathan Drewsen, communications director for Clean Wisconsin, the state’s oldest and largest environmental advocacy organization.

Clean Wisconsin is one of many parties involved in Madison’s BRT initiative. These parties deal with more than just the environment; with a projected cost between $120 and $130 million, Bus Rapid Transit is a massive undertaking that requires planning studies on ridership, construction, and vehicle maintenance, among other things. Many of those considerations have been thoroughly studied to this point. Environmental impacts have not.

“We [have] not run any detailed environment impacts on this. We are just not at that stage yet,” said David Trowbridge, planning manager of Bus Rapid Transit. Trowbridge said that the federal environmental review process will be completed by the end of 2021, two years before implementation is scheduled to begin.

As of now, there is only one major issue concerning BRT and potential negative environmental effects; the renovation of University Avenue.

“I am not aware of any concerns at this time beyond a standard road reconstruction project,” said Eric Heggelund, an environmental analyst and transportation liaison for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The reconstruction is standard in the sense that it is needed regardless of Bus Rapid Transit, as University Avenue is not well equipped to handle the ever-increasing traffic of Madison and Dane County. However, there are elements of the construction that would be unnecessary without the implementation of Bus Rapid Transit.

In order for BRT busses to operate effectively, at least fifty percent of the route must consist of BRT-only lanes, said Ben Lyman, a transportation planner for the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board. Madison has never had a BRT system, so these lanes don’t yet exist.

Compounding this problem is the fact that University Avenue cannot be widened due to residential, commercial, and environmental circumstances. In order to create these special lanes, the road will need to be reorganized.

Jonathan Mertzig is a board member of the Madison Area Bus advocates, and a self-described “transit geek.” He has analyzed and used various BRT systems around the world. Mertzig finds that environmental impacts are smallest when BRT routes are “largely within the footprint of existing roadways."

This decreases the need for preliminary renovation, and with it, the debris and exhaust created by construction. But the required remodeling of University Avenue adds another layer to an already-complicated issue.

The $24 million renovation will commence prior to the completion of state and federal environmental reviews. This could cause strife in the timeline if the positive environmental