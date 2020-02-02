Madison Commons Media Digest, February 2, 2020

Madison and Dane County

Mayor Rhodes-Conway names new executive director for Monona Terrace, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 31.

Community

Dane County Black Women's Wellness Center aims to tackle health issues, disparities, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Feb. 1.

Goodman South Madison Library to host a variety of Black History Month events, Madison365, Jan. 28.

Education

Conservative law firm plans to sue Madison schools over gender identity guidance, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 1.

Maia Pearson's grassroots campaign for School Board, David Dahmer, Madison365, Jan. 31.

Badger Rock Middle School gets five-year charter renewal, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 28.

Glendale Elementary will be renamed for Virginia Henderson, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 28.

Higher Education

With graduate student work conditions under scrutiny, UW-Madison unveils new policy, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 1.

Grateful dog owner thanks UW vet school with multimillion dollar Super Bowl ad buy, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 28.

Environment

The social cost of carbon: Bill would require consideration of economic impact for new power plants, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 2.

After the purge: Can the DNR get its science mojo back? Terry Devitt, Isthmus, Jan. 30.

Bald eagle numbers are soaring across Wisconsin, except in Milwaukee Co. Paul Smith, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Jan. 29.

Alliant Energy uses artificial intelligence to hunt down phantom power, target waste, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 27.

Health

Nurses seeking union get a friendly reception, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 30.

Food and Sustainability

Ice Cream wars heat up on Atwood, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Feb. 1.

Organic food crisis threatens Wisconsin dairy farmers, Marc Eisen, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 31.

Explainer: What's going on with the Madison Public Market? Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 27.

Sports

Ice Pioneers: The Madison Edge women's hockey team hangs up its skates, Jane Burns, Isthmus, Jan. 30.

Flamingos re-sign Madison's own Schneider, Madison365, Jan.28.

Business

Lee Enterprises (publisher of Wisconsin State Journal) makes $140 million deal to buy Berkshire properties, as Warren Buffett exits news business, Associated Press, Jan. 29.

Housing and Development

Nonprofit poised to move on 'beautiful' low-cost housing project near downtown, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 31.

City Plan Commission slows Amazon plans for delivery center on Milwaukee Street., Barry Adams, WSJ, Jan. 28.

Opinion

Climate fight gains a surprising and needed ally, WSJ Editorial Staff, Feb. 2.

Wisconsin

Amidst dairy crisis, call for more UW Extension ag agents sees some early support, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 2.

Bill would raise retirement age from 55 to 59 1/2 for Wisconsin Retirement System participants, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Jan. 30.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Community supper in Endeavor, WSJ Photo staff, Feb. 2.

Beloit-based company wants to encourage volunteerism through app, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 31.

Architecture school started by Frank Lloyd Wright to close, Associated Press, Jan. 29.