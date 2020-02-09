Madison Commons Media Digest, February 9, 2020

Madison and Dane County

F-35s: Easements could lock homeowners out of noise reduction programs, Chris Hubbuch, Wisconsin State Journal, Feb. 7.

Check to see if the the state Elections Commission thinks you may have moved, WSJ, Feb. 7.

Madison City Council moves to prevent 'involuntary' use of plastic straws in restaurants, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Feb. 6.

Dane County's Vilas Zoo welcomes 2 baby penguins, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 6.

Routine resolution honoring former Madison police chief sparks pushback, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Feb. 4.

Madison board re commends limiting food delivery robots to UW campus, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 4.

Community

Toki Middle School eighth-grader wins All-City Spelling Bee, Howard Hardee, WSJ, Feb. 9.

MUM's Linda Ketcham says listening, avoiding 'white fragility' important for nonprofit work, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 8.

Renee Moe of United Way talks with Henry Sanders, Real Talk, Madison365, Feb. 3.

Education

MMSD staff lead conversations about Black Lives Matter at School Week, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 7.

Interim Jefferson Middle School principal assures school concerns will be addressed, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Feb. 7.

Madison School Board candidates make their pitch at first forum, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 5.

Madison School District suspensions still disproportionately given to black students, those with disabilities, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 4.

Higher Education

A new revenue source for UW campuses: Putting company names on buildings, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 8.

Morgridges come through again for UW-Madison with up to $70 million matching gift for faculty support, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 7.

Environment

High water wreaks havoc on Great Lakes, swamping communities, John Flesher, AP, Feb. 7.

Drop in UW water use attributed to 'cumulative effect' of transition to efficient fixtures, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 6.

Health

Wisconsin's first case of new coronavirus from China is resident of Dane County, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 6.

Arts and Culture

The laureate next door: Madison's new poetry ambassador writes of politics and place, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Feb. 6.

Transportation

Metro Transit seeks public hearing for service changes impacting many routes, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 8.

Startup that brought Tesla electric cars to Green Cab buys the company, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 6.

Madison transportation staff recommend Bus Rapid Transit routes, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 4.

Business

Kiva loans help several Madison-area businesses grow, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 9.

Green Life Trading Company wants its products to have a long and happy life, Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, Isthmus, Feb. 6.

Development

Landowner appeals Plan Commission detail on portion of Amazon project, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 7.

Opening of parking garage, bike center at Judge Doyle Square pushed back to June, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 4.

Wisconsin

With added revenue, Evers calls for increased education spending and lowered taxes, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Feb. 7.

GOP state senator wants legislative pages to stop playing 'Secret Hitler' at work, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Feb. 7.

Supreme Consequences: February 18 primary will narrow Supreme Court field to two, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, Feb. 6.

Prison gerrymandering in Wisconsin, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Feb. 4.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

League of Women Voters tackles gerrymandering, voter security at 100 year event, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Feb. 8.

Report: Growing number of state's rural counties are losing residents, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Feb. 7.