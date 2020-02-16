Madison Commons Media Digest, February 16, 2020

Madison and Dane County
Madison Community Development Authority board votes to hire armed security guards, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 14.
Madison parks board recommends allowing leashed dogs at more city parks, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 13.
Community
'It would be devastating': Hmong community reacts to deportation talks putting thousands at risk, Madalyn O'Neill, Channel 3000, Feb. 13.
Just Because...
Top dogs: The 20 most popular dog breeds in Madison, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Feb. 10.
Education
Madison School District looks to revise how it teaches children to read; Phonics in focus: Advocates push Wisconsin for 'science of reading,' Logan Wroge, WSJ, Feb. 16.
Report: Summer school enrollment increased in 2019 despite fewer 'invited students' participating, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 15.
School Board candidate Pearson hopes district can add all-day 4K, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 14.
School Board candidates reflect on school climate heard of primary, Jenny Peek, Isthmus, Feb. 13.
Projected enrollment drop means staffing cuts coming in Madison School District, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 12.
Higher Education
After delay, UW officials hope to open 'Nick' recreation center by fall semester, Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 16.
UW System seeks to double online enrollment after failing to meet unfunded budget requirement, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 14.
Environment
UW climate activists join nationwide demands for fossil fuel divestment with Bascom Hall 'die-in,' Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 14.
Health
Flu surges in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 15.
Future of Mendota Health expansion uncertain, Brianna Reilly, CT, Feb. 14.
Arts and Culture
Country Love Song: Bobbie and Bill Malone are partners in music, writing, and life, Michael Muckian, Isthmus, Feb. 13.
Politics
Madison absentee voting surpassing record-breaking 2019 spring primary, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 13.
Wisconsin census panel holds first meeting one month before 2020 effort will start, Abigail Becker and Briana Reilly, CT, Feb. 12.
Ben Wikler, Dem. Party Chair, talks about Trump, Real Talk with Henry Sanders, Madison365, Feb. 10.
Business
Madison company's app reveals political donations made by shoppers' favorite brands, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 14.
Opinion
John Nichols: Trump fund grab robs Wisconsin, CT, Feb. 16.
Wisconsin
Republicans propose nearly $250 million income tax cut, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Feb. 15.
Feb. 18 Supreme Court primary will narrow the field to two, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, Feb. 6.
Fast-moving GOP farm aid legislation would cost $36 million per year, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Feb. 12.
