Madison Commons Media Digest, March 1, 2020

City officials and local AirBNB operators are struggling to find common ground amid recently proposed revisions to Madison’s Tourist Rooming House ordinance. The proposed revisions, sponsored by Alders Arvina Martin, Shiva Bidar, Patrick Heck and Marsha Rummel, include increased permit costs and new documentation requirements for hosts.

The Flock -- local pro soccer club Forward Madison FC’s rabid fan group -- is launching a new supporter group with a focus on civic engagement.

Pink Tape 608’s leader, Amanda Hoadley, said the group will primarily focus on voter registration and education, and will hold educational and social events throughout the year.