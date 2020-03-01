Madison Commons Media Digest, March 1, 2020

Madison and Dane County
Opponents of F-35 fighter jets continue sounding alarm, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Feb. 27.
Madison City Council denounces deportation of Southeast Asians, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 26.
Madison Alders propose task force to determine next steps on government reorganization, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 26.
Community
Community leaders seek to replace 'barely humane' men's homeless shelter, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, March 1.
Black community leaders kick off 2020 Census push, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, Feb. 27; 'If you're not counted, you're invisible,' Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 27.
The new town square: Public libraries in the digital age are more relevant than ever, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, Feb. 27.
After 7 years, Madison's new $10.5 million Pinney Library ready to wow, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 24.
Education
Black Student Unions expanding to Madison middle schools, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 28.
Latino leaders, Michael Johnson, praise Guitérrez hiring following critical letter from black leaders, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 27; Opinion: Latino Consortium for Action supports choice of Guitérrez for Schools Superintendent, Madison365, Feb. 27; Opinion: Black leaders disappointed in School Superintendent selection, Madison365, Feb. 27.
Middleton High School staff member who separated students by race during test resigns, Channel3000, Feb. 25.
$35k contract for police at school events turns into heated debate, protests Monday, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 24.
Higher Education
UW-Madison leads in producing Peace Corps volunteers -- again, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 27.
UW-Madison suspects South Korea study abroad programs amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 27.
UW System presidential search committee sets March 15 application deadline, decision in May, Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 27.
Environment
PFAS and Water Contamination with Pat Elder, A Public Affair, WORT-FM, Feb. 27.
Madison School Board considers including additional sustainability projects in referendum, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 26.
Food and Sustainability
Madison Public Market moves forward with Plan Commission support, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 25.
Business
Schoep's Ice Cream bought by California-based company, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 28.
Company started at UW-Madison hopes to make paint production greener, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 23.
Development
SSM Health's plans for $75 million, 5-story clinic on Madison's south side move forward, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 28.
Milwaukee Street property owner appeals Plan Commission decision on Amazon delivery center, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 25.
Wisconsin
Evers names Brig. Gen. Paul Knapp as new head of Wisconsin National Guard, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Feb. 24.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Ethnic Cheese, building a workforce and changing a rural economy, Barry Adams, WSJ, March 1.
18 months into UW merger, small, rural campuses still struggling to find students, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 28.
