Madison Commons, Media Digest March 15, 2020

This edition of the Digest will focus on COVID-19 news related to Madison and Dane County. This week the Digest will be updated regularly throughout the week, as news changes.

The combined Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times staff is posting continually updated coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Any readers wanting the latest should go here first. We will highlight stories most affecting our communities and the issues the Commons covers.

(Editorial note: most headlines refer to the full "COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic." The Digest will shorten to a single word, COVID-19, coronavirus, or pandemic where appropriate).

Wisconsin cases of COVID-19 increase to 27, Elizabeth Beyer, Wisconsin State Journal, March 15.

What we know about local event cancellations due to COVID-19, Capital Times Staff, March 15.

FAQ: Answers to reader questions about COVID-19 and updates on local government actions, Capital Times Staff, March 15.

UW-Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones urges 'cocooning,' closures to prevent COVID-19 spread, Abigail Becker, CT, March 14.

Madison library events canceled, facilities to remain open as staffing allows, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 14.

Evers orders Wisconsin schools closed starting Thursday, Madison out after Tuesday, Scott Girard, Brianna Reilly, Steven Elbow, CT, March 13.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 website with updated information.

U.S. Census monitoring coronavirus, encourages online participation in 2020 Census, Abigail Becker, CT, March 12.

The math of the epidemic: When coronavirus is growing exponentially, everything looks fine, until it doesn't, Megan McArdle, Washington Post, March 10; Why outbreaks like the coronavirus spread exponentially, Harry Stevens, WaPo, March 14.

Madison and Dane County

Eken Park Resistance hosts virtual gathering opposing F-35s, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, March 13.

Community

Boys and girls Club of Dane County raises $100,000 for communities affected by coronavirus, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 15.

Wisconsin's most influential Native Americans, Henry Sanders, Madison365, March 13.

Wisconsin Retirement System participants to see slight bump in pension checks, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 13.

Madison Diocese says sexual abuse claims against retired Wisconsin priest not credible, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, March 9.

Education

Angela Ward sees 'limitless possibility' in MMSD role as director of Family, Youth, and Community Engagement, Scott Girard, CT, March 15.

Madison students 'hurt', understanding after field trip cancellations for coronavirus, Scott Girard, CT, March 14.

Matthew Guitierrez looks to 'unify the community' as Madison superintendent, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 13.

Citywide Black Student Union a place to 'come together as a collective,' Scott Girard, CT, March 11.

Madison School Board eyes $317 M facilities referendum, $33 M operating referendum, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 10.

Higher Education

UW students scramble as COVID-19 empties dorms, shifts classes online, Kelley Meyerhofer and Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 13.

Politics and Voting

Clerks eye alternative polling places for April 7 election, Abigail Becker and Brianna Reilly, CT, March 13.

What to know about voting if you're a UW-Madison student, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 13.

Conservative legal group asks Supreme Court to overrule decision halting voter purge, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 12.

Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh announces fun for state Assembly, Abigail Becker, CT, March 11.

Environment

DNR: 51 invasive carp in Mississippi river near La Crosse, AP, March 15.

Wisconsin utilities ordered to maintain residential service during health emergency, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 14.

Protecting the Prairie: UW Arboretum begins final phase of decade-long stormwater management, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 9.

Health

Cuts in Wisconsin hospitals push nurses to the limit, Parker Schorr, CT, and Bram Sable-Smith, Wisconsin Public Radio, March 11.

Food and Sustainability

Business booming at Madison area grocery stores amid pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 15.

Food supply for Madison pantries, shelters threatened by COVID-19 developments, Nicholas Garton, CT, March 13.

Madison restaurants are open and proactive in the face of COVID-19, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, March 13.

Arts and Culture

Lessons in Humility: The Sixth Annual Peace Corps Story Slam, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, March 12.

Business

Retailers can't jack up prices during COVID-19 emergency, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 14.

Epic Systems cancels spring XGM conference that draws thousands, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 14.

Remote work, sick days, and canceled travel: Madison-area businesses respond to COVID-19, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 13.

Promega ramping up production of test materials to address COVID-19 outbreak, Shelley K. Mesch, March 12.

Federal rules impacting Epic Systems, patient data released, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 10.

Wisconsin

Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices lash out against candidate Jill Karofsky, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 12.