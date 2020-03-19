Madison Commons Media Digest, Mid-Week Edition, Thursday, March 19

The mid-week edition of the Digest is focused on essential coronavirus information. The weekly digest will update other community events.

A major storm may be headed for Southern Wisconsin, Jeff Richgels, Wisconsin State Journal, Thursday, March 19.

Unemployment claims skyrocket to more than 29,000 as business halts statewide, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March 19.

Community spread of COVID-19 confirmed in Dane County, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, March 17.

Important Sources for Information

The Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times offer a continuously updated special page.

Where you can get free meals during the pandemic, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 19.

Wisconsin Public Radio, coronavirus update.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Health

Madison hospitals facing potential bed shortage could turn to UW dorms, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 19.

Madison hospitals postponing some procedures as COVID-19 spreads in community, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 18.

Madison and Dane County

City, county, providers scramble to protect the homeless, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 19.

Madison and Dane County scale back government services, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 18; City Council moves to scale back local government work, Abigail Becker, CT, March 18.

Community

Local nonprofits team up to launch FEED to Go, bring food to community centers, Robert Chappell, Madison365, March 18.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republicans all vote against bipartisan paid leave bill, Josh Irvine, Medill News Service, March 19.

Sen. Ron Johnson one of eight votes against coronavirus package, Allison Stevens, Wisconsin Examiner, March 18.

Wisconsin prison employee tests positive for COVID-19, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 19.

Education

Dane County schools go digital, move to online education, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 19.

Childcare facilities restricted to 10 staff, 50 students under new order, Scott Girard, CT, March 19.

Parents adjust to having kids at home, as schools, daycares close, Scott Girard, CT, March 17.

Higher Education

Some UW students grapple with food and housing insecurity, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 19.

UW-Madison extends online coursework through spring, announces leave policy, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 17.

Economy and Business

Businesses requiring close contact with clients struggle, Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 19.

Food Fight furloughs 750 employees, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, March 18.

Penzeys Spices, Great Dane, and Vintage Brewing closed, Barry Adams, WSJ, March 17.

Opinion

Mail the ballots now! No reason to choose between public health and democracy, Jeff Resnick, Wisconsin Examiner, March 17.

Voting and Elections

Democratic National Committee sues state to roll back absentee voting requirements for April election, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 19.

Extra pens, sanitized voting machines and absentee ballots, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, March 16.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Waterparks, museums close; state tourism industry braces for hit, Barry Adams, WSJ, March 17.