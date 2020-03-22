Madison Commons Media Digest, March 19-22

The Digest continues its summary of essential coronavirus news. Editorial note: in general we will drop references to coronavirus, COVID-19, or pandemic from headlines.

Important Sources for Information

The Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times offer a continuously updated special page.

Where you can get free meals during the pandemic, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 19.

Wisconsin Public Radio, coronavirus update.

PBS Wisconsin news updates.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 website with updated information.

Healthwatch Wisconsin, a nonprofit council providing videos on many topics.

Ways to help: Visit Volunteer Wisconsin.

The math of the epidemic: When coronavirus is growing exponentially, everything looks fine, until it doesn't, Megan McArdle, Washington Post, March 10; Why outbreaks like the coronavirus spread exponentially, Harry Stevens, WaPo, March 14.

Tips for physical and mental health, AP, March 22.

Voting information: Myvote.wi.gov

News Updates

Gov. Tony Evers halting prison admissions to prevent COVID-19 spread, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 22.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Steps taken to curb spread, help caregivers, Rick Barrett, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, March 21.

Madison and Dane County

Madison City Council to reconsider sending police to Democratic National Convention, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 21.

Dane County Jail suspends visitation, work release, Fatoumata Ceesay, Madison365, March 19.

Crisis mode: Everything on pause while Madison confronts the coronavirus, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, March 18.

Community

Madison nonprofits challenge community to raise $1 million for COVID-19 response fund, Abigail Becker, CT, March 20.

Goodman Community Center maintains necessary services even as doors close to public, David Dahmer, Madison365, March 20.

Laundry day during a pandemic, Abigail Becker, CT, March 21.

Child care providers struggle with changing rules, touch decisions on front lines, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 20.

Madison church delivers supplies to low-income neighborhoods, Fatoumata Ceesay, Madison365, March 19.

Homeless in a pandemic, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, March 18.

Arts, Culture and Media

Madison's longtime alt-weekly Isthmus announces shutdown for 'undetermined amount of time,' Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 20; The Isthmus statement.

Education

Madison schools use social media to keep students connected, Scott Girard, CT, March 22.

Group of eighth-graders starts grocery deliver service while off school, Scott Girard, CT, March 20.

Higher Education

UW researchers study COVID-19 to try to develop treatments, vaccines; UW-Madison professors shift to online classes, March 22; UW Medical students celebrate virtual match day before starting residency, March 21, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ.

UW to refund housing, dining rates for remote students by end of spring semester, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 20.

Environment

National Wildlife Health Center in Madison studying new coronavirus in bats, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 22.

Health

Stretched thin already, Wisconsin nurses prepare for coronavirus 'storm,' Parker Schorr, CT and Bram Sable-Smith, Wisconsin Public Radio, March 20.

Food and Sustainability

Leave the reuseable bags at home: Dos and Don'ts for hitting the grocery store, Abigail Becker, CT, March 19.

Transportation

Metro Transit, taxis seeking to protect drivers amid plummeting ridership, revenue, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 20.

Business

Menards on overpriced masks: 'We are very sorry,' Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press, March 22.

Pick'n Save and Metro Markets seek 2,500 employees, Kwik Trip 2,000, and Walmart 4,200, Barry Adams, WSJ, March 21.

Fitchburg-based Sub-Zero Group announces 1,000 layoffs, halts production, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 21.

Opinion

WSJ Endorsements for School Board: Christina Gomez Schmidt and Wayne Strong, March 22.

Politics and Voting

Katie Malloy works to get UW students voting, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 22.

Capital W political summary, WSJ, March 21.

Elections Commission searching for answers on safety of April election, March 19; Tips for voting in a pandemic, March 16; Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner,