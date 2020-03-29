Madison Commons Media Digest, March 29, 2020

The Digest continues its summary of essential coronavirus news.

Editorial note: we will drop duplicative or obvious references to coronavirus, COVID-19, or pandemic from headlines.

Headlines

Evers to purchase ventilators over opposition of GOP lawmakers, Molly Beck and Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, March 29; Evers seeks more than $700 million to combat coronavirus, Brianna Reilly, Capital Times, March 29.

US virus deaths top 2,000, doubling in two days, AP, March 29.

With medical supplies dwindling, Wisconsin businesses shift gears, Shelley K. Mesch, Wisconsin State Journal, March 29.

Virus Update: Digest of stories of week, AP, March 29.

Dane County COVID cases rise to 164, Howard Hardee, Wisconsin State Journal, March 28.

Wisconsin cases pass 1,000, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, March 27.

Here come the frauds: Coronavirus cons begin, Alexandra Tempus, Fair Warning/Wisconsin Watch, March 26.

What's considered essential by Gov. Evers? Katelyn Ferral, CT, March 25.

Important Sources for Information

Public Health Madison and Dane County launch real-time coronavirus data dashboard, Madison365.

Voting information: Myvote.wi.gov

Madison Public Library announces virtual library cards.

The Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times offer a continuously updated special page.

Where you can get free meals during the pandemic, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 19.

Wisconsin Public Radio, coronavirus update.

PBS Wisconsin news updates; At Home Learning broadcasts begin on the Wisconsin Channel Monday, March 30.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 website with updated information.

Healthwatch Wisconsin, a nonprofit council providing videos on many topics.

Ways to help: Visit Volunteer Wisconsin.

Virus coping guide, AP, March 29.

Tips for physical and mental health, AP, March 22.

Madison and Dane County

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway: Stay home and save lives, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus/WORT, March 29.

Two Dane County Jail inmates test positive, Abigail Becker, CT, March 27.

Madison sees multi-million dollar financial hit, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 24.

Community

Community, school staff aid MMSD food distribution efforts, Scott Girard, CT, March 29.

Families separated, memorials postponed, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 28.

St. Vincent director of client service finds him among those in need, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 28.

Recipients of $425K of COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund announced, Scott Girard, CT, March 27.

Latino Consortium for Action announces creation of $325K Emergency Relief Fund, David Dahmer, Madison365, March 27.

Homeless men to move to Warner Park from cramped shelters amid epidemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 27.

Despite conflicting signals, volunteers stitch cloth masks to ease shortage, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 26.

Some services for elderly, those most at risk, continue in Madison, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 26.

Health

Gov. Evers relaxes rules to boost health care workforce, Jim Malewitz, Wisconsin Watch and Bram Sable-Smith, WPR, March 27.

An untapped resource to fight COVID-19: two state-owned care facilities in Madison could provide relief, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, March 27.

Wisconsin's nursing shortage in spotlight, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 26.

Wisconsin physician assistants want to step up to fight coronavirus, Bram Sable-Smith, WPR, March 25.

Politics and Voting

Spring Election still on for April 7, despite chaotic week of political, legal wrangling, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March 28.

More than $1.6B in school referenda on Wisconsin ballots as pandemic creates economic uncertainty, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 29.

Lawsuit seeks to bar signature requirements for absentee ballots, Ed Treleven, WSJ, March 27.

Voting by mail explained, Brianna Reilly, CT, March 26.

Local election officials scramble as the hemorrhage Election Day workers, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 25.

Fred Risser, longest-serving lawmaker in American history, to retire, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 27; After six decades at Capitol, Madison Sen. Fred Risser announces retirement, Brianna Reilly, CT, March 26.

Rep. Sheila Stubbs interested in running for Risser's seat, David Dahmer, Madison365, March 26.

Voting during social distancing with Scott McDonell, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT, March 24.

Education

Guide to Spring Ballot for Madison School Board, Scott Girard, CT, March 28.

Madison teaches balk at directive to secure child care when working from home, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 28; Update: MMSD takes back requirement, Scott Girard, CT, March 29.

Petition asks for pass/fail instead of letter grades for Madison high school classes, Scott Girard, CT, March 26.

Higher Education

UW tells students who traveled over spring break to self-quarantine, Howard Hardee, WSJ, March 28.

UW responds to racist incidents through online town hall, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 27.

UW implements pass/fail for spring semester, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 26.

Food and Sustainability

Pizzerias adjust, hoping to ride out pandemic, Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 28.

Grocery stories creating distance, erecting barriers in bid for safety and market share, Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 27.

Visualizing the cost of food for two weeks of quarantine, How Much?

Restaurants carrying on during pandemic, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, March 25.

Business and Economic

Inner Fire Yoga studio closes permanently amid pandemic, Sasha VanAllen, Channel3000, March 29.

Milio's can't make payroll, Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 28.

Edgewater lays off or reduces hours of 200 employees, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 27.

Arts and Culture

Local bands and gigging musicians losing income, connection during shutdowns due to pandemic, Howard Hardee, WSJ, March 29.

Wisconsin

State surplus: The budgetary effects of the pandemic, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, March 27.

Senate holds dress rehearsal in anticipation of first ever virtual session, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 26.

Pandemic sparks increase in gun sales in Wisconsin, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 25.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Iowa County to stop sharing daily confirmed case updates due to community spread, Logan Rude, Channel3000, March 28.

Broadband gap leaves rural Wisconsin behind during crisis, Peter Cameron, The Badger Project/Wisconsin Watch, March 24.

New Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation president wants to make a difference, Steve Cahalan, LaCrosse Tribune, March 28.