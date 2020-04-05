Madison Commons Media Digest, April 5

The Digest continues its summary of essential coronavirus news. Editorial note: in general, we will drop references to coronavirus, COVID-19, or pandemic from headlines. Ongoing sources for information have been moved to end.

Headlines

3 COVID-19 deaths bring Dane County total to 8, health officials say, Howard Hardee, WSJ, April 4.

Special legislative session for election adjourned till Monday, Logan Rude, AP/Channel3000, April 5; 'Dragging their feet': Why are Vos and Fitzgerald waiting to take up legislation in response to the coronavirus? Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, March 31.

Wisconsin granted major disaster declaration, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, April 4.

Madison City Council meets via Zoom, formalizes state of emergency, Abigail Becker, CT, April 1.

Wisconsin could miss out on federal stimulus Medicaid payments if Legislature doesn't act, Jack Kelly, Medill News Service, April 4.

In a matter of seconds, Republicans stall Gov. Evers move to postpone Tuesday election, Bill Glauber and Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, April 4; Judge extends Wisconsin's absentee voting deadline. How does the decision affect the election? Brianna Reilly, Scott Girard, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, April 3.

Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more, WSJ, April 4.

Guidance on public us of basic masks may be shifting, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 2.

Supreme Court, presidential candidates, local races: Your guide to what's on the spring election ballot, Briana Reilly, Abigail Becker, Scott Girard, CT, March 31.

How Wisconsinites can help during the pandemic, Bram Sable-Smith, Wisconsin Public Radio, March 30.

Madison and Dane County

Madison mayor gets exceptional powers during pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 5.

Election Q&As, Dane County Board: District 5; District 11; District 14; District 19; District 25; District 37; Abigail Becker, CT, April 3.

Dane Co. Exec Joe Parisi names Brent Kyzer-McHenry as next Alliant Energy Center Director, Abigail Becker, CT, April 2.

Politics and Voting

Nearly half of absentee ballots issued by city have been returned, Howard Hardee, WSJ, April 4.

Milwaukee's Democratic National Convention delayed until August amid pandemic, Briana Reilly, CT, April 2.

Community

Pandemic will have lasting impact on how religious communities connect with members, faith leaders say, Katelyn Ferral, CT, April 5; Holy Week like none other for Madison-area faith community, Robin Norton, WSJ, April 3.

Window decorations offer recognition for essential workers, cheer during pandemic, Scott Girard, CT, April 1.

Madison Urban League launches teams to connect job seekers, employers during pandemic, Abigail Becker, CT, March 31.

Education

Madison School District looks to make virtual learning flexible, no 'harm' to grades amid pandemic, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 4.

Higher Education

FluGen, UW-Madison researchers developing COVID-19 vaccine, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 3.

President Cross updates Board of Regents on financial cost of emergency, Yvonne Kim, CT, April 2.

UW-Madison braces for estimated $100 million loss because of pandemic, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 31.

Plumbing, nursing, welding: How are hands-on MATC programs moving online amid pandemic, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 30.

Health

Madison doctor couple on front lines embracing 'air hugs', David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 4.

Helping domestic abuse victims during shelter-in-place orders, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, April 1.

Food and Sustainability

Drive-thru farmers' market works for farmers and fans but will it continue amid pandemic, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, March 30.

Arts and Culture

How is the theatre community responding to COVID-19? Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, March 31.

Transportation

Mayor Rhodes-Conway names new Metro Transit general manager, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 4.

Business

American Family Insurance and foundations to provide $6.8 million in COVID-19 relief, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 4.

Promega Corp. project approved for use with COVID-19 test, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 4.

Tough choices amid pandemic, economic turmoil and rent coming due, Chris Hubbuch and Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 1.

Development

Madison City Council gives green light to Amazon project on East Side, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 1.

Developer proposes $20 million project for VFW post site on South Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 30.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Wisconsin dairy industry calls for help as farmers forced to dump milk amid pandemic, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 3.

Important Sources for Information

Voting information: Myvote.wi.gov

The Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times offer a continuously updated special page.

Where you can get free meals during the pandemic, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 19.

Wisconsin Public Radio, coronavirus update.

PBS Wisconsin news updates.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 website with updated information.

Healthwatch Wisconsin, a nonprofit council providing videos on many topics.

Ways to help: Visit Volunteer Wisconsin.

Tips for physical and mental health, AP, March 22.