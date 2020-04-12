Madison Commons Media Digest, April 12, 2020

The Digest continues its summary of essential coronavirus news. Editorial note: in general, we will drop multiple references to coronavirus, COVID-19, or pandemic from headlines. Ongoing sources for information have been moved to end.

Headlines

Madison, Dane County look to challenging budgets as coronavirus wreaks economic toll, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, April 12.

COVID-19 testing capacity growing in Wisconsin, but some patients still can't get tested, David Walberg and Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 11.

State projects 27% unemployment rate due to COVID-19, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, April 10.

Gov. Tony Evers closes some state parks, local officials use park users to follow health guidelines, Abigail Becker, CT, April 10.

Wisconsin coronavirus infection, death rates point to black health disparities, Abigail Becker, CT, April 9.

Through the photographer's eye: A journey from countryside to cityscape during Wisconsin's pandemic election, Coburn Dukeheart, Wisconsin Watch, April 10.

Health

Hundreds of Meriter Hospital workers demand more paid sick leave, staffing amid pandemic, Howard Hardee, WSJ, April 12.

UW Hospital doctor at forefront of COVID-19 response, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 11.

Madison nurses experience desperation and 'beautiful spots of light' in COVID-19 hospital ward, Parker Schorr, CT/Wisconsin Watch, April 10.

Ventilator triage, nursing home transfers taken up by state committee, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 10.

COVID-19 found in 11 residents and workers at Oakwood Village's nursing home on Madison's West Side, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 7.

Madison and Dane County

Motorcade protestors in Madison demand release of inmates amid COVID-19, Tahliel Mohieldin, Channel3000, updated April 12.

Madison City Council seeking greater policy making role during pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 10.

Community

Conversation with Michael Johnson, Boys and Girls Club CEO, Real Talk with Henry Sanders, Madison365, April 10.

Combatting anti-Asian racism during the pandemic with Helen Zia and Bo Thao-Urabe, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, April 7.

Politics and Voting

Elections Commission deadlocks over whether to count ballots without postmarks, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 11.

Tammy Baldwin, Ron Johnson call for Postal Service to investigate undelivered absentee ballots, Scott Bauer, AP, April 10.

UW professor Barry Burden on what we know so far about our flawed election, Henry Redman, WE, April 9.

Madison Sanders backers confront end of campaign, Yvonne Kim, CT, April 9.

Wisconsin election 'travesty,' Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, April 8.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wore protective gear while telling voters it was 'incredibly safe' to vote in person, Kate Sullivan, CNN, April 8.

Opinion

Voter suppression in Wisconsin could go nationwide in 2020, Ruth Coniff, Wisconsin Examiner, April 9.

Killing to win, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, April 7.

Education

Matthew Guitérrez isn't coming to Madison. What does MMSD do now?, April 8; MTI says Madison School District should reopen search, look locally for new superintendent, April 10, Scott Girard, CT.

School closure strains families with children who have disabilities, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 11.

State decision on school closures beyond April 24 'a ways away,' Gov. Evers says, Scott Girard, CT, April 10.

Madison School District will not hold in-person commencement this year, Scott Girard, CT, April 10.

Higher Education

UW campuses emptied by COVID-19 anticipate a minimum $170 million loss this semester, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 12.

New Edgewood College president will take over amid budget problems, pandemic, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 10.

Edgewood College announces $500,000 student relief fund, Madison365, April 8.

Food and Sustainability

Small neighborhood groceries offer shopping by phone, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, April 10.

Arts and Culture

Journaling through the pandemic to record history, Barry Adams, WSJ, April 12.

Concerts on the Square delayed 5 weeks to July 28 start amid pandemic, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, April 9.

Isthmus goes dark: What's next for Madison's Alt-Weekly? Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, April 8.

Business

Lands' End furloughs 70 percent of its corporate workforce amid pandemic, Barry Adams, WSJ, April 12.

TASC offering free consultations to Dane County employers, launches online guide for businesses, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 11.

Madison startup Digsite finds new clients as pandemic forces research online, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 10.

Foxconn could make ventilators at Wisconsin plant, Shelly K. Mesch, WSJ, April 8.

Development

Developer seeks to demolish 9 houses for $22 million project near Capitol Square, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 9.

Wisconsin

Tony Evers and GOP clash over COVID-19 legislation that would empower budget committee to cut spending, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, April 9.

Wisconsin DOC days it doesn't know how 3 more prisoners contracted COVID-19, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 9.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Columbia County 'Milkman' delivers over 100 gallons of milk to community, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, updated April 12.

Wisconsin counties brace for unknown hit to sales tax, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 6.

Important Sources for Information

Voting information: Myvote.wi.gov

The Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times offer a continuously updated special page.

Where you can get free meals during the pandemic, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 19.

Channel 3000 Coronavirus facts and resources.

Wisconsin Public Radio, coronavirus update.

PBS Wisconsin news updates.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 website with updated information.

Healthwatch Wisconsin, a nonprofit council providing videos on many topics.

Ways to help: Visit Volunteer Wisconsin.

Tips for physical and mental health, AP, March 22.