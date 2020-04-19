Madison Commons Media Digest, April 16, 2020

Top Stories

Governor Evers's extension of 'safer at home' order through May eases some restrictions, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, April 17; Governor Evers closes Wisconsin schools for remainder of school year, Scott Girard, CT, April 16.

Wisconsin businesses still waiting on help as federal program runs dry, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 17.

Air Force picks Truax for F-35, Stephen Elbow, CT, April 16; Rolling protests of F-35s coming to Madison 'amplifies voices' around State Capitol, Howard Hardee, WSJ, April 19.

State may have seen COVID-19 peak without big surge, but officials say risk remains, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 15.

Madison School District will reopen superintendent search in May, Scott Girard, CT, April 14.

Portraits from the Pandemic

Wisconsin people unemployed, laid off for coronavirus, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, April 19.

Madison and Dane County

Madison delays new property assessments due to pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 17.

Community

Staff at closed Vilas Zoo work to keep up animals' routines, engage community on social media, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, April 18.

Education

Madison teachers union taps deputy director of Milwaukee teachers union as next leader, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 18.

Madison students collect pads, tampons to help those in need, Scott Girard, CT, April 18.

Higher Education

UW System announces 1-day-per-month furloughs through June 2021, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 18.

Politics and Voting

All mail-in voting happens in other states, but Wisconsin Republicans aren't interested during pandemic, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 19.

Jill Karofsky benefit from a Democratic primary, but her double-digit win signals trouble for Trump, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 16.

How Jill Karofsky pulled it off, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, April 14.

Dane County saw 55.5% of registered voters cast ballots in spring election, Abigail Becker, CT, April 14.

Madison School Board's Vander Meulen running for Assembly seat, Scott Girard, CT, April 14.

Election Recap, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, April 14.

Opinion

Michael Johnson: Listen to our healthcare providers and government leaders during these challenging times, Madison365, April 18.

Paul Fanlund: Jill Karofsky's win tops a week of feel-good political moments, CT, April 17.

Jill Karofsky's bittersweet win, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, April 16.

Environment

Study of southwest Wisconsin well water continues to indicate contamination, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 19.

DNR, local fire departments fighting wildfires at Necedah Wildlife Refuge, Christopher Jardine, Capital Newspapers, April 19.

Food and Sustainability

Gardening at 6 feet apart: Officials urge caution before tending to community plots, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 17.

Media, Arts and Culture

Edible Madison magazine sold to two local women, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, April 16.

Transportation

Wider bike paths, free parking and bus service: Covid-19 pandemic transforming how we move in Madison, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 18.

Just Because

Top Dogs: The 20 most popular dog breeds in Madison, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, April 17.

Business

Opinion: Wisconsin biotech companies could play key roles in long-term economic recovery, Tom Still, WSJ, April 19.

Wisconsin

Republicans may challenge stay-at-home order before Wisconsin Supreme Court, Scott Bauer, AP, April 18.

What the Wisconsin COVID-19 bill does and doesn't do, Katelyn Ferral, CT, April 16.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Canceled festivals mean big losses for nonprofits, Barry Adams, WSJ, April 19.

Things were looking up for Wisconsin dairy farmers, then COVID-19 disrupted the global economy, Jack Kelly, Medill News Service, April 18.