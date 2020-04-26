Madison Commons Media Digest, April 26, 2020

Headlines

Governor Tony Evers unveils criteria for eventually reopening Wisconsin businesses amid pandemic, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, April 21.

Corona Coverage

Meatpacking facilities cited as Wisconsin reports largest 1-day increase of COVID-19 cases, Associated Press, April 26.

30,000 Wisconsinites apply for new pandemic unemployment funding in opening days, Briana Reilly, WSJ, April 25.

Flouting stay-at-home order and social distancing, anti-lockdown protesters descend on Wisconsin Capitol, Wisconsin Watch, WPR, Capital Times, April 24; More than 1,500 rally to 'Reopen Wisconsin,' Robert Chappell, Madison365, April 24; Inside the conservative network backing the anti-quarantine protests, Issac Stanley-Becker and Tony Romm, Washington Post, April 22.

At least 17% of Wisconsin coronavirus cases are health care employees, Raquel Rutledge, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, April 24.

Madison and Dane County

Madison city employees must now wear cloth face mask while on duty, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 25.

Police credit 'commitment to public safety' as students forego annual block party, Howard Hardee, WSJ, April 25.

Community

Preston Patterson a steady presence at temporary homeless men's shelter amid pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 25.

United Way grants $1.5 million to local organizations for COVID-19 relief, Madison365 staff, April 20.

Stuck at home, people turn to pet adoptions, Kelley Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 20.

Education

In update, MMSD staff discuss new budget, internet access, and virtual attendance, Yvonne Kim, CT, April 22.

Virtual education gets a boost during the pandemic, Terrence Falk, Wisconsin Examiner, April 20.

Higher Education

Forced off campus, UW students recreate college life online, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 24.

Environment

Dane County outlines plan to confront climate change, Abigail Becker, CT, April 20.

Study of southwest Wisconsin well water continues to indicate contamination, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 20.

Health

Madison hospitals ramp up procedures again as COVID-19 outbreak levels off, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 24.

COVID-19's impact is intensified for people with disabilities, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, April 23.

When healthcare is a waiting game: the effects of COVID-19 on non-coronavirus patients, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT, April 21.

Local midwives seeing surge in requests for home births, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, April 20.

Food and Sustainability

Local restaurants cope with pandemic: 'We're doing what we can,' Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, April 26.

Metcalfe's deploys tech to maintain social distancing, Sasha VanAllen, Channel3000, April 25.

Transportation

Nearly empty planes, no waits, and an airport almost abandoned, Barry Adams, WSJ, April 26.

Madison launches 'shared streets' initiative, Bob Koch, Isthmus, April 24.

Business and Development

Developer proposes ambitious $125 million project for historic block on Capitol Square, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 26.

Business association proposal would provide guidelines for reopening Wisconsin economy amid pandemic, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, April 25.

Exact Sciences announces pay cuts, furloughs amid pandemic, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 22.

Voting

Wisconsin confirms 19 cases of COVID-19 related to April 7 election, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, April 22.

Wisconsin

State Supreme Court won't hear ACLU lawsuit on COVID-19 in prisons, Ed Treleven, WSJ, April 25.

Republican Legislature asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to suspend stay-at-home order, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 22.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Spring Green teacher hosts virtual art show for seniors, Channel3000, April 25.