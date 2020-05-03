Madison Commons Media Digest, May 3, 2020

Corona Virus Headlines

Global race for COVID-19 vaccine includes Madison contenders, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, May 3.

As testing ramps up, state sees largest daily increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 2.

'Frustrated and scared': Guards, inmates criticize Wisconsin's largest prison for COVID-19 response, Emily Hamer, WSJ, May 2.

Evers orders immediate 5% reduction in state spending amidst pandemic, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 1.

State labs could test more COVID-19 samples but supply shortage hampers efforts, Katelyn Ferral, Capital Times, May 1.

FEMA to supply state with 230,000 N95 masks, decontamination system, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 1.

Public Health Madison and Dane County to get $695,000 in federal funds for COVID-19, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 30.

Madison and Dane County

State delivers $87.5 million in tax credits for low-income housing in Madison, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 1.

Inside Dane County's COVID-19 tracing effort with public health nurse Caitlin Gutierrez, Abigail Becker, CT, April 30.

Dane County directs $3 million to Second Harvest food bank, Abigail Becker, CT, April 30.

Community

How COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin, in photos, WSJ Staff, May 3.

Wingra Boats makes changes to manage COVID-19, Tahleel Mohieldin, Channel3000, May 2.

Wisconsin Black Caucus hosts town hall on COVID-19 impact on Black community, Fatoumata Ceesay, Madison365, May 1.

'It's a job that needs to be done,' Cab driver grateful to be working when many aren't, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 1.

In isolation, members of Madison's Hmong community care for, mourn elders in new ways, Yvonne Kim, CT, April 28.

Education

Madison schools announce plans to address equity, student internet access, Fatoumata Ceesay, Madison365, May 1.

MMSD sticking to 'pass/no pass' for high schoolers during closure despite some calls for a letter grade option, Scott Girard, CT, April 30.

Future of MMSD budget unclear as state revenues plummet, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 28.

Higher Education

UW furloughs employees, expects to save about $30 million, Yvonne Kim, CT, April 29.

Environment

Tony Evers opens up 34 state parks and forests with social distancing conditions, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 1.

Let's not mess it up again: Most state Parks reopening May 1, Bob Koch, Isthmus, April 28.

Watching over Ollie, the great horned owl, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, April 28.

Health

When the virus breaks: Madison couple among first to test positive, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, May 2.

SSM Health, owner of St. Mary's, announces furloughs amid pandemic, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 28.

Spurred by COVID-19, telehealth becomes mainstream at Madison clinics, hospitals, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 26.

Food and Sustainability

Sales up for small meat farmers, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, April 29.

Transportation

Madison, state consider deal to improve dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings, Dean Mosiman, April 28.

Sports

Forward FC launches 'Match for Madison' to support local restaurants and healthcare workers, Madison365, May 1.

Business

Bikes, booze, banners profitable during pandemic, Barry Adams, WSJ, May 3.

Canceled pop-up markets shift online, Abigail Becker, CT, May 3.

How do we safely reopen Wisconsin and the nation's economy? Joe Taschler, Carol Deptolla, and Sarah Hauer, MJS, May 2.

Menards and Costco being requiring customers to wear face masks, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 1.

Madison-area fitness equipment manufacturers responding to surge in sales, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 27.

Development

City of Madison to host virtual meetings to discuss future of East Towne Mall, West Towne Mall areas, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, May 2.

City staff opposes bid to raze landmark for $125 million project on Capitol Square, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 30.

Developers seek to push Madison projects forward amid pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 29.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: To foreigners, do we all look like American idiots? CT, May 2.

Politics and Voting

"Wrong on the law and wrong on the process": Jill Karofsky calls out future colleagues in NY Times editorial, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, April 27.

Wisconsin

GOP lawmakers embrace Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce plan to reopen, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, May 1.

Unpacking the legislature's lawsuit against 'stay-at-home' with Lester Pines, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, April 28.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Stoughton Cinema Cafe to close permanently after 30 years, Logan Rude, Channel3000, May 3.

Janesville farmer's market opens to steady stream of customers, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, May 2.

Wisconsin fishing season opener like no other, Barry Adams, WSJ, April 27.