Madison Commons Media Digest, May 10, 2020

Headlines

Tony Evers unveils COVID-19 guidelines for businesses; official reopening of economy remains uncertain, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, May 9.

State unemployment fund could be depleted by October, GOP adds pressure to reopen, May 8; State tax collections take $870 million hit, May 7, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ.

Wisconsin lost $25 million because GOP lawmakers delayed passing coronavirus relief bill, Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, May 7.

Madison facing $30 million shortfall, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, May 5.

Madison and Dane County

More COVID-19 cases discovered in Dane County Jail, Abigail Becker, CT, May 8.

Dane County Board supports $10.8 million small business grant program, Abigail Becker, CT, May 8.

Dane County to fund $3.5 million grant program for child care providers, Abigail Becker, CT, May 7.

Community

Madison Public Library moves to curbside pickup Monday, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 9.

Madison to let homeless camp in certain parks and greenways during pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 8.

Milele Chikasa Anana, who celebrated and fought for Madison's black community, has died, Natalie Yahr, CT, May 6.

Education

MMSD estimates $1.5 million spent on COVID-19 response so far, Logan Wroge, WSJ, May 9.

MMSD Student Senate candidates adjust to virtual campaigning, Scott Girard, CT, May 9.

Madison charter One City Schools raises $100,000 in COVID-19 relief for families, Emily Hamer, WSJ, May 7.

MMSD waiting to finalize summer school plans, Scott Girard, CT, May 6.

Higher Education

Wisconsin college grads scramble to secure jobs, internships in COVID-19 economy; Class of COVID-19: Rescinded offers, dashed dreams, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 10.

UW System working on protocol for students return in fall, Todd Richmond, AP, May 8.

UW Regents postpone private discussion on universities' pandemic problems, Kelly Meyerofer, WSJ, May 7.

Environment

Wisconsin's relaxed environmental rules lead to calls for transparency, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 10.

Don't share the binoculars: Even birdwatching has changed in the era of COVID-19, Mike Ivey, WSJ, May 9.

Annual UW water symposium highlights Wisconsin's water challenges, Yvonne Kim, CT, May 4.

Food and Sustainability

As meat processing slows, Wisconsin grocery stores battle hoarding tendencies amid pandemic, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, May 10.

Madison eyes 'relief and recovery' effort for rising food needs amid pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 7.

Media, Arts and Culture

Madison's Art Fair on the Square canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 9.

Madison365 lands $100,000 coronavirus coverage grant from Facebook Journalism Project, Madison365, May 7.

Madison may commission artists who have lost income in pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 7.

Cafe Coda's online performance model could change Madison's music business, Michael Muckian, Isthmus, May 6.

Transportation

Not so freewheeling: Bike shops adapt to the pandemic, Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, Isthmus, May 9.

Madison police schedule extra traffic enforcement amid pandemic, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 8.

Madison City Council confirms new Metro Transit general manager, Abigail Becker, CT, May 6.

Sports

Pay cuts for highest employees, work-share, sought to save UW athletics $2.8 million, Todd Milewski, WSJ, May 9.

Business

Madison company hopes to reduce COVID-19 test backlog with sample prep machine, May 9; Madison-based GoDx developing rapid test, May 10, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ.

Opinion

Pummeling the straw men: Republicans adopt Evers' catch phrase, but ignore what his plan actually says, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, May 8.

Politics and Voting

Four candidates line up for Assembly seat being vacated by Chris Taylor, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 9.

67 got COVID-19 after visiting polls in April 7 election, but tie to voting unclear, David Wahlberg, WSJ, May 8.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin DOC has released nearly 1,600 inmates so far to combat spread, Emily Hamer, WSJ, May 8.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Restaurant outside of Beaver Dam plans to reopen Saturday, stage protest ride to Capitol, Chris Higgins, Capital Newspapers, May 8.