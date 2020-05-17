Madison Commons Media Digest, May 17, 2020

Headlines

Wisconsin's new normal with COVID-19 could embrace safety or spark outbreaks, Dave Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, May 17.

In biggest one-day jump yet, 514 new coronavirus cases confirmed; total count surges past 12,000, Robert Chappell, Madison365, May 16.

Dane County reaffirms state-at-home order as others roll back theirs, Brianna Reilly and Abigail Becker, Capital Times, May 15.

COVID-19 News

Wisconsin communities lift coronavirus orders as cases increase, Sarah Hauer, Molly Beck, and Patrick Marley, May 16; Which cities have orders in effect? May 13, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Coronavirus is unpredictable, scientists still trying to understand it, Mark Johnson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, May 16.

8% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive, as death toll passes 450, Logan Rude, Channel3000, May 16.

Evers: Stay the course, but voluntarily, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, May 15.

Middleton Nursing home among 38 in Wisconsin with active COVID-19, David Wahlberg, WSJ, May 14.

Few Madison retailers ready to reopen despite relaxed restrictions on shopping amid pandemic, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, May 13.

Political division hits COVID-19, but most Wisconsinites still want to play it safe, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, May 12.

Health

Antibody testing for COVID-19 now offered at Madison hospitals and clinics, David Wahlberg, WSJ, May 13.

Madison and Dane County

Madison eyes furloughs as 'last option' to shrink budget gap, Abigail Becker, CT, May 13.

Michael Haas of WEC tapped to be next Madison city attorney, Abigail Becker, Briana Reilly, CT, May 13.

Community

Madison nonprofit gives away baby items for families in need during pandemic, Tahleel Mohieldin, Channel3000, May 16.

Breese Stevens, Madison Mallards plan fireworks, drive-in movies, Abigail Becker, CT, May 14.

Dane Co. Fair, Worlds Largest Brat Fest canceled for 2020, Ed Treleven, WSJ, May 14.

A radio tribute to the life and legacy of Milele Chikasa Anana, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, May 13.

Education

Students report some technical problems, but overall success during first online AP testing, Scott Girard, CT, May 16.

Plans still up in the air for Madison schools in fall; Summer school moved online, Scott Girard, CT, May 15.

Higher Education

UW-Madison study confirms cats can be infected with COVID-19, transmit to other cats, Logan Wroge, WSJ, May 14.

UW-Madison's Class of 2020 celebrates virtually, Yvonne Kim, CT, May 11.

Environment

Dane Co. relocates orphaned owlet to join "Ollie," Judith Davidoff, May 14, Isthmus.

Food and Sustainability

Feeding residents and keeping businesses afloat among the pandemic, Robyn Norton, WSJ, May 17.

Media, Arts and Culture

Wisconsin State Journal wins awards for outstanding coverage in 2019, May 16.

American Players Theatre's 2020 season succumbs to pandemic, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, May 16.

Drum Power performance first of three online shows from UW Arts Collab, Scott Girard, CT, May 14.

Madison artists losing income could receive funding for city projects, Abigail Becker, CT, May 13.

Transportation

Arboretum Drive closing to motor vehicles, giving other visitors more room, Howard Hardee, WSJ, May 16.

Business

Staying Alive: Three small businesses in Madison, Jen Rubin, Isthmus, May 13.

Development

Edgewood High president 'evaluating all options' following Plan Commission denial of lights, Abigail Becker, CT, May 14.

Madison declares year-old Far East Side low-income apartment complex a nuisance, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 13.

Politics and Voting

71 people who went to the polls on April 7 got COVID-19, tie to election uncertain, David Wahlberg, WSJ, May 16.

Trump-backed Tom Tiffany retains Northern Wisconsin congressional seat for GOP, Scott Bauer, AP, May 13.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin conservatives feel 'snookered' by Supreme Court justice Brian Hagedorn, Scott Bauer, AP, May 16.

At meeting with Vos and Fitzgerald, Evers strives to avoid 'fireworks,' Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, May 15.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Some Wisconsin counties rescind local stay-at-home orders, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 16.

Spring planting ahead of schedule in Wisconsin, AP, May 16.

Sauk County votes to fire corporation counsel, Nicole Aimone, Capital Newspapers, May 16.

Meat industry hit by COVID-19 in the Midwest, Lee Enterprises Midwest Reporters, May 16.

Sauk and Dane: A tale of two counties, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, May 15.

Bars and restaurants outside of Dane Co. deal with uncertainty after stay-at-home order tossed by court, Samara Kalk Derby and Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 15.

Sun Prairie schools approve $250K naming rights agreement for Ashley Field, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 13.