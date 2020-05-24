Madison Commons Media Digest, May 24, 2020

Headlines

Dane County businesses to reopen Tuesday with restrictions, Brianna Reilly, Capital Times, May 23.

Positive coronavirus test rate ticks up slightly as death toll in Wisconsin passes 500, Robert Chappell, Madison365, May 23.

Wisconsin's unemployment rate more than quadruples to 14.1% in April, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 22.

Federal lawsuit filed against Dane County COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 22.

UW-Madison closes off lakefront as hundreds gather, Madison365, May 21

Madison and Dane County

No furloughs for Madison city employees for now, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says, Dean Mosiman, May 23.

Madison City Council adopts city's first historic preservation plan, Abigail Becker, CT, May 20.

Dane County, Tenant Resource Center team up to administer $10 million in eviction prevention aid amid pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 19.

Madison, Dane County not citing safer-at-home violators, Abigail Becker, CT, May 18.

Community

Digital worship here to say, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 24.

Henry Vilas Zoo plans to reopen by July with new safety restrictions in place, Sasha VanAllen, Channel3000, May 23.

Michael's Frozen Custard back on Monroe Street after manager gets US visa, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, May 22.

Education

Retiring amid the pandemic, teachers bid goodbye to careers from a distance, Logan Wroge, WSJ, May 24.

Madison School District will conduct poll on November referenda, Scott Girard, CT, May 19.

Higher Education

UW stays in touch with prospective students using virtual tours, Q&A, Yvonne Kim, CT, May 23.

UW to slowly restart research activities, offer mix of courses for fall, Yvonne Kim, CT, May 21.

UW takes preliminary steps toward emptying humanities building, Yvonne Kim, CT, May 19.

Environment

Dane County starts years-long dredging of Yahara River to improve flow, reduce flood risk, Logan Wroge, WSJ, May 22.

Environmental advocates, landowners, seek to stop Enbridge taking land for northern Wisconsin pipeline, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 22.

MGE proposes $31.7 million farm in Fitchburg to service state, UW, and industrial customers, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 19.

Health

Worker safety takes center stage in pandemic, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, May 22.

At least 32 workers at Amazon Kenosha facilities have had coronavirus, Rory Linnane, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, May 21.

Needle exchange programs have quietly saved lives in Wisconsin for decades, Alicia Artus, Isthmus, May 21.

Business

Close to half of Wisconsin businesses say they wouldn't survive 10 months in continued shutdown, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, May 22.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison casino to reopen next week, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, May 20.

Development

City Council approves final piece of Union Corners project historical preservation plan, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 21.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: Tony Evers takes on his coronavirus policy critics, CT, May 22.

Politics and Voting

Biden reaches out to rural Wisconsin, Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner, May 21.

Wisconsin Elections Commissions stalls on pandemic election plan, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 21.

Wisconsin voters sue Elections Commission to fix voting problems before the fall, Ruth Coniff, Wisconsin Examiner, May 19.

Wisconsin

8 Weeks unemployed in Wisconsin and still not unemployment checks, Adam Rogan, Racine Journal Times, May 23.

Capital W: Conservatives continue to press for everyone-for-themselves strategy, WSJ, May 22.

Gov. Tony Evers plans grants for businesses affected by pandemic, Gina Barton, MJS, May 18.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

In rural areas, teachers adjust to COVID-19 as students drive 30 miles to access the internet, Jack Kelly, Medill News Service, May 24.

Summer of the unknown, as tourism season begins with crawl, Barry Adams, WSJ, May 24.

Pandemic exacerbating Wisconsin's rural broadband problem, Jack Kelly, Medill News Service, May 20.