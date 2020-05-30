Reopening during Covid-19: Madison in photos

Local businesses in Madison, Wisconsin, are set to open at limited capacity Tuesday, May 26, as Dane County begins the first phase of its reopening plan.

The plan for a gradual reopening from Wisconsin’s second largest county follows a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision earlier in the month that struck down Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ statewide safer-at-home order.

The ruling left local governments around the state to issue their own measures, with numerous counties opting to rescind precautionary orders. Just hours after the May 13 decision, photographs of crowded bars and restaurants from a number of counties began to circulate on social media. Dane County issued its own safer-at-home order.

Wisconsin has seen more than 16,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 539 deaths. Dane County has tallied 652 cases and 27 deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The following images are a glimpse into life in the state’s capital as Dane County prepares to reopen.