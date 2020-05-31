Madison Commons Media Digest, May 31, 2020

Top Stories

Madison mayor imposes curfew after rioting, looting downtown; in photos, Wisconsin State Journal staff; Mayor declares state of emergency, issues curfew until Monday morning, Channel3000, May 31.

Madison's George Floyd protest goes from peaceful to destructive, in videos; Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 31; People, police clash in Madison, Brianna Reilly, Capital Times, May 31.

'Our property is replaceable. Black lives aren't': State Street bar owner reflects on violent protests, Stephanie Fryer, Channel3000, May 31.

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County organizes State Street cleanup, Stephanie Fryer, Channel3000, May 30.

Peaceful protest, then pepper spray, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, May 30.

After a day of peaceful protests, residents of Milwaukee and Madison brace for what's next, Ashley Luthern, Annysa Johnson, and Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, May 30.

'A modern-day lynching,': Virtual town hall convenes Black leaders, police to address killing of George Floyd, Malik Anderson, Madison365, May 29; Dane County police chiefs condemn actions of Minneapolis officers following death of George Floyd, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 29.

Covid-19

Positive test rate stays steady, 19 more die, Robert Chappell, Madison365, May 30.

Eviction filings on rise with end of state moratorium amid pandemic, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 29.

Tony Evers announces $200 million in aid for localities as state sees record COVID-19 cases, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 28.

Madison restaurants allowed to expand outdoor dining during pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 28; Some restaurants and bars reopen, Samara Kalk Derby, May 27.

Madison and Dane County

Madison faces tough choices in divvying shrinking hotel room tax money, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 29.

Madison City Council members, Dane Co. Supervisors question county's reopening plan, Jeff Richgels and Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 27; Dane County, Madison officials fight over reopening too soon, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, May 26.

Madison City Council President Sheri Carter makes history in challenging times, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 27.

No more free parking: Madison set to enforce on-street meters starting June 1, Howard Hardee, WSJ, May 26.

Community

City partners seek new site for homeless men; return to church basements 'inconceivable' May 31; Advocates say Wisconsin must act as surge of homelessness looms amid pandemic, May 25, Dean Mosiman, WSJ.

Elver Park Neighborhood Center relies on relationships to continue programming, Scott Girard, CT, May 26.

Education

MMSD officials plan summer food program, begin thinking about fall reopening; New initiative from Foundation for Madison's Public Schools assist students, teachers during pandemic, Yvonne Kim, CT, May 28.

Going the distance: Madison teachers miss their students as they adjust to virtual learning, Scott Girard, CT, May 28.

New Jefferson Middle School principal Sue Abplanalp 'not afraid of change,' Pamela Cotant, WSJ, May 25.

Higher Education

UW reps say Ray Cross' coronavirus response blueprint ignores their input, Yvonne Kim, CT, May 29.

As opposition to UW program cuts grows, 'aggressive' timeline may be adjusted, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 31.

UW System unveils first-of-its kind study looking at graduates' earnings, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 31.

Environment

The nature of things, Ron Seely, Isthmus, May 28.

Health

Despite lack of surge, Wisconsin hospitals plan for future waves of Covid-19 infections, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 26.

Food and Sustainability

Hmong farmers sell fresh produce with help of community organizations during pandemic, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, May 29.

Arts and Culture

'Decimated' and seeking government help: Madison's small venues join a national effort to stay alive, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, May 27.

Business

Change manager Mark Webster: businesses who know their purpose will survive, Robert Chappell, Madison365, May 29.

Salons ready to prove a good cut and color are far from nonessential, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 25.

Politics and Voting

Who is most likely to believe conspiracies? Not who you think, Paul Fanlund, CT, May 29.

Elections Commission approves sending absentee ballots to 2.7 million, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 28.

Wisconsin

Unemployment delays divide Senate Republicans, Democrats, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, May 28; Backlog of Wisconsin's unemployment claims expected to continue for months, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 28.

Wisconsin State Fair canceled for for first time in 75 years, Mary Spicuzza and Bill Glauber, MJS, May 28.

GOP leaders question whether struggling businesses could still face unemployment tax increase, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 29.

Sheila Briggs launches bid for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Scott Bauer, AP, May 27.