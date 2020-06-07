Madison Commons Media Digest, June 7, 2020

Protests and Policing

MPD use-of-force policy aligns with bill Evers is pushing, Brianna Reilly, Capital Times, June 7.

Seven days of protest: Demonstrations continue in downtown Madison, Abigail Becker, CT, June 6; Seventh day of Madison protests honors birthday of woman killed by police (in photos), Steve Apps, WSJ, June 6; Why Madison is marching: 'I feel like we're not real citizens,' Kayla Huynh, WSJ, June 6;

Real Talk Virtual Summit on Racial Justice, Madison365; Racial Justice Summit session pushed to fund 'people, not cement,' Nicholas Garton, CT, June 6.

Madison police, members of black community, kneel together after days of protests, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 4; Some Madison Alders criticize police response to protests, Abigail Becker, CT, June 3.

Tony Evers stands by deployment of National Guard during Wisconsin protests, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 4.

'Wake Up Madison': Local Black youth leading a nightly resistance against police violence, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, June 4.

Downtown Madison businesses bearing brunt of community outrage, WSJ, June 3.

A racial justice roundtable with M. Adams, Sabrina Madison, and Damita Brown, Ali Muldrow, 'A Public Affair,' WORT-FM, June 3.

Volunteers led by Boys and Girls Club scrub State Street following riots, Katelyn Ferral, CT, May 31.

Coronavirus

Dane County won't reopen businesses further before June 12, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 6.

Positive coronavirus test rate falls again as total case count passes 20,000, Robert Chappell, Madison365, June 5.

World Dairy Expo canceled, Barry Adams, WSJ, June 5.

Governor Evers links racism, COVID-19, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, June 5.

Madison and Dane County

Mario White, court commissioner and ex-public defender, appointed as judge, Ed Treleven, WSJ, June 3.

Mayor asks agencies to 'focus on the essentials' in budget, Abigail Becker, CT, June 2; Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway asks managers to ready 5% budget cuts for 2021, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 1.

Community

Rules loosened for in-person church attendance in Dane County, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 6; Madison Catholic Diocese challenges county reopening plan as unconstitutional, Chris Rickert, WSJ, June 3.

Epic Systems, health council team to up to save black babies, Abigail Becker and Natalie Yahr, CT, June 1.

Education

Wisconsin private schools weigh whether to accept pandemic relief money, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 7.

Group places American flags scrawled with obscenities on Madison School Board leader's lawn, Chris Rickert, WSJ, June 5; What do protests mean for School Resource Officers in Madison? Scott Girard, CT, June 5.

Survey sent to Madison teachers details potential for cuts, Scott Girard, CT, June 5.

Law review article highlights MMSD's racial disparities in literacy, Scott Girard, CT, June 5.

MMSD staff layoffs would be based on qualifications rather than seniority, Scott Girard, CT, June 1.

Higher Education

UW staff demand improved pandemic response to job insecurity, health insurance, Yvonne Kim, CT, June 6.

As UW System prepares to implement Title IX changes, state DOJ seeks to block them, Brianna Reilly and Yvonne Kim, CT, June 4.

University of Alaska president only finalist in UW System presidential search, Yvonne Kim, CT, June 2.

UW Madison names new law school dean, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 2.

Gov. Tony Evers appoints new members to UW Board of Regents, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 1.

Environment

Madison approves new stormwater rules, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 2.

Arts and Culture

Plywood canvas: When windows were board up on State Street, an activist art gallery opened, Isthmus, June 6.

Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo, other Bucks, join Milwaukee protest, Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, June 6.

Business

Future of many State Street businesses in jeopardy, Barry Adams, WSJ, June 7.

Business competition awards Madison-based opioid treatment developer top prize, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, June 5.

Politics and Voting

Capital W: Finding the middle ground between defunding police and dominating the battlespace, WSJ, June 5.

Meet Wisconsin State Senate candidates Nada Elmikashfi and Kelda Roys for District 26, Carousel Bayrd, 'A Public Affair,' WORT-FM, June 2.