Madison Commons Media Digest, June 14, 2020

Protests and Racial Justice

Health care professionals march in Saturday rally, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, June 14.

Madison under renewed pressure to reform police, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, June 14.

Wisconsin DOJ started collecting police-use-of-force data in 2020, Briana Reilly, CT, June 13.

Monona Grove marches for Black Lives Matter, Scott Girard, CT, June 11.

Community organizers rail against video of Madison mayor sympathizing with police during unrest, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 10.

Madison committee signs off on work group to implement police auditor, review board, Abigail Becker, CT, June 10.

Policing in Madison Roundtable with Everett Mitchell and David Couper, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, June 10.

Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes joins calls for removing police from schools; Madison Teachers Inc. supports removing police from high schools, Scott Girard, CT, June 9.

Civilian oversight board over Madison police moves forward, police monitor positions delayed, Emily Hamer, WSJ, June 10.

After working on police reform for five years, Madison officials have a 'moment' to act on it, Abigail Becker, CT, June 9.

Faith communities gather for Black Lives Matter march, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, June 8.

COVID-19

Pandemic-induced restrictions continue to loosen as Dane County enters Phase 2 reopening plan, Abigail Becker, CT, June 12.

Republican Leader Vos says 'immigrant culture' to blame for outbreak, Patrick Marley, Ricardo Torres, Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, June 11.

Madison and Dane County

Chris Taylor takes Jill Karofsky's seat on Dane County bench, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, June 11.

Mario White: An Advocate for black lives on the bench, Ruth Coniff, Wisconsin Examiner, June 10.

Community

Goodman Community Center ED Becky Steinhoff departing after 31 years, Madison365 Staff, June 12.

'Hip-Hop Architect' Michael Ford leaves firm, hopes to help diversify profession, Scott Girard, CT, June 10.

Education

Schuster Prize inspires La Follette writers in third year, Scott Girard, CT, June 14.

As MMSD plans for more budget cuts, Evers hopeful no budget repair bill necessary, Scott Girard, CT, June 13.

Virtual schools see bump in interest as COVID-19 pandemic makes for uncertain fall, Logan Wroge, WSJ, June 13.

Pomp and strange circumstance: MMSD Class of 2020 laments lost traditions, looks ahead amid COVID-19, Scott Girard, CT, June 11.

33 apply for MMSD superintendent position, Scott Girard, CT, June 9.

Higher Education

University of Alaska president withdraws as sole finalist, June 12; As one finalist interviews to be UW System president, nearly 2,000 people call for new search, June 10, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ.

Health

UW studying 'COVID toes,' skin condition apparently linked to COVID-19, David Wahlberg, WSJ, June 10.

Food and Sustainability

As more farmer's markets open, what's next for Dane County? Adam Duxter, Channel3000, June 14.

Reach Dane partners with Roman Candle pizzeria to feed low-income families, Sasha VanAllen, Channel3000, June 13.

Arts and Culture

Art brings messages of solidarity, protest, and large swaths of color to State Street, Barry Adams, WSJ, June 8.

Business

Remote work continues: Dane County employers not rushing to reopen offices, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, June. 14.

New Costco store could be coming to Verona under proposal submitted to city, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, June 10.

Development

Madison approves big hotel, office building for Near East Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 9.

Developer wants to raze strip mall for $40 million mixed use project on East Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 8.

Politics and Voting

Wisconsin Democrats united behind Joe Biden during virtual convention, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 12.

Judge denies GOP attempt to stop elections lawsuit, Scott Bauer, AP, June 10.

Wisconsin

Republicans blast Evers for secret recording, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 11; The Evers Tapes, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, June 12.

900 jobs to be lost as Verso plans to shutter paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, Barry Adams, WSJ, June 9.