Madison Commons Media Digest, June 21, 2020

Racial Justice

Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes unveil bills banning police chokeholds and limiting use of force, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, June 20.

City Council president announces task force on critical issues facing Black community, Abigail Becker, CT, June 20.

Juneteenth rally-goers march to Dane County Jail, Howard Hardee, WSJ, June 20.

Black, Latino COVID-19 disparities bring attention to broad health inequities, David Wahlberg, WSJ, June 20.

While Madison youth march, others offer support, supplies, food, Abigail Becker, CT, June 20.

Dane County Board to consider declaring racism a public health crisis, Emily Hamer, WSJ, June 19.

Madison under renewed pressure to reform police, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 15.

COVID-19

Judge halts Racine's COVID-19 restrictions, citing strike down of state's stay-at-home order, Caitlin Sievers, Racine Journal-Times, June 20.

36 nursing homes in Wisconsin report COVID-19 deaths, new federal data says, David Wahlberg, WSJ, June 19.

UW Union Terrace approaches semblance of summer with phased reopening, Yvonne Kim, CT, June 19.

Overture Center cutting staff by 60% amid pandemic, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, June 19.

Madison and Dane County

Vilas Zoo to reopen Thursday with added safety measures, limited capacity, Kayla Huynh, WSJ, June 18.

Madison City Council unanimously rejects funding for projectile launchers; Creates place review board, alder work group, Abigail Becker, CT, June 17

Community

Community funds help renters at risk of eviction, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, June 21.

Immigrant community cheers DACA ruling, Sophie Bolich, CT, June 21.

Groups celebrate Juneteenth outside Madison schools, Scott Girard, CT, June 20; Juneteenth rally at Olin Park, photos, Amber Arnold, WSJ, June 19.

'One community together': West High Area Collaborative helps Madison families with rent, Scott Girard, CT, June 16.

Education

Wisconsin private schools ask state to reconsider coronavirus aid distribution, Scott Girard, CT, June 17.

Madison School Board to vote on budget June 29 with many unknowns, Scott Girard, CT, June 15.

Higher Education

Former governor Tommy Thompson named interim UW System president, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 20; 'Safe pair of hands': UW appoints Tommy Thompson interim president, Yvonne Kim, CT, June 19.

UW-Madison's plan to reopen campus in fall: masks, free testing, hybrid classes, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 18.

Wait for a new UW president, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, June 16.

Environment

WE Energies refiles rate hike request driven by rising nuclear power costs, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 19.

Madison's peregrine falcon population increases by 4, Tamia Fowlkes, WSJ, June 16.

Food and Sustainability

Shopping easy at small farmers' markets, more complicated at Dane County's, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, June 21.

Sports

Forces for change: Badgers Madison Cone, Tyra Turner share goals of Big Ten's anti-racism coalition, Colten Bartholomew, WSJ, June 21.

Arts and Culture

Black fatherhood, police, war, and the new Spike Lee joint, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, June 19.

Writing during COVID-19: A local author shares her story, KT Howard, WORT-FM, June 19.

Business

A changed landscape, worry and hope on State Street in wake of protests, Barry Adams, WSJ, June 21; Downtown Madison recovery program would aid businesses damaged following protests, Abigail Becker, CT, June 18.

Development

Madison home values rise for seventh year in a row, Ed Treleven, WSJ, June 20.

Madison loan program would support commercial property ownership in communities of color, Abigail Becker, CT, June 17.

Politics and Voting

Elections Commission gives final approval to sending absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million Wisconsinites, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, June 18.

Meet Wisconsin State Senate Candidates John Imes and Aisha Moe, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, June 16.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin seeking pandemic aid to help disabled residents, Bram Sable-Smith, WPR/Wisconsin Watch, June 21.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County school districts waive requirements for graduation, Chris Rickert, WSJ, June 21.

Head of new Office of Rural Prosperity won't bring 'cookie cutter' approach, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, June 20.

Wisconsin's small towns join call for racial justice, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, June 18.