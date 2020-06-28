Madison Commons Media Digest, June 28, 2020

Protests and Racial Justice

Madison police try to 'balance the razor's edge' to protect right to protest, stop violence, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 28.

Officials make arrests, file charges related to unrest roiling Downtown Madison, Howard Hardee, WSJ, June 27; Madison police searching for 'angry mob' that attacked Sen. Tim Carpenter, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 26; Statues toppled, senator punched, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, June 24.

UW-Madison students call for removal of Abraham Lincoln statue on Bascom Hill, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 27.

Recent high school graduates planning event focused on unity, power of the 'Black Dollar' Saturday, Scott Girard, CT, June 26.

Black woman attacked by men wielding lighter fluid, racial slurs, Robert Chappell, Madison365, June 25; FBI to join local investigation into potential hate crime, Chris Rickert, WSJ, June 27.

Marquette poll finds more than 60% of Wisconsinites support Black Lives Matter protests, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, June 25.

'Strategic' or 'misguided'? Toppling of statues sparks latest debate on Madison protests, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Who was Hans Christian Heg? WSJ Staff, June 25.

Gov. Evers prepared to activate Wisconsin National Guard following destructive protests in Madison, Leah Linscheid, Channel3000, June 24.

COVID-19

UW-Madison health director leads COVID-19 response behind the scenes, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 27.

Wisconsin now listed as 'trending poorly' as cases grow, Matt Piper, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, June 25.

Dane County limits private gatherings bans standing service at bars, restaurants in amended order, Brianna Reilly, WSJ, June 26.

Wisconsin receives F+ grade for handling of COVID-19 in prisons, Emily Hamer, WSJ, June 26.

Madison and Dane County

Federal ATF offering up to $5K reward in 'fire-bombing' of City-County Building, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, June 26.

Community

Atwood Barbershop to make a move, double in size, Emily Shetler, CT, June 28.

Senior meal sites are closed and may not be back soon, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, June 26.

New library project hopes to address service gaps in northeastern Madison, Anna Walters, WSJ, June 24.

Education

MMSD considers 3 plans for fall, Scott Girard, Capital Times, June 27.

Two finalists announced for Madison School District superintendent, Scott Girard, CT, June 25.

2018 committee report could help guide upcoming Madison school resource officer decisions, June 25; City, school leaders agree to end SRO program, mayor says; School board will vote Monday, June 24, Scott Girard, CT.

Higher Education

University Apartments residents criticize 5% rent increase, Yvonne Kim, CT, June 27.

Two diversity officers leave UW for new roles at UNC School of Arts, Harvard, Yvonne Kim, CT, June 25.

Environment

Frac sand producer Hi-Crush pursuing bankruptcy amid flagging sales, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 27.

Rising nitrate levels found in tap water of some Madison-area suburbs, report says, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 24.

Wisconsin governor asking public for policy suggestions on climate change, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 23.

Arts and Culture

Overture Center to stay closed at least through November, suspending CEO search, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, June 26.

Rev. Alex Gee traces his family history in new documentary, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, June 27.

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art virtual exhibit, Isthmus.

Business

'Save State Street: Businesses plead to city for changes, Barry Adams, WSJ, June 23.

Development

Public input sought for future of Vilas Park, Abigail Becker, CT, June 22.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: In Madison, the nightmare of the 2016 election endures, CT, June 26.

Politics and Voting

Wisconsin Republicans look to flip six seats for veto-proof legislative majority, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, June 28.

Pitch to Biden takes cues from FDR -- and Wisconsin, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, June 26.

Meet Wisconsin State Senate candidates William Davis III and Brian Benford, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, June 23.

Wisconsin

Milwaukee's promise: a series examining best practices, James E. Causey, MJS, June 26.