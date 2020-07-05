Madison Commons, July 5, 2020

COVID-19

Wisconsin businesses oppose release of COVID-19 data, Abigail Becker, Yvonne Kim, Brianna Reilly, CT, July 4.

Dane Co. partners with Boys & Girls Club to bring COVID testing to community, Robert Chappell, Madison365, July 2.

Madison public health: COVID-19 cases from protests 'extremely small,' Abigail Becker, CT, July 1.

Dane County increases restrictions on bars, restaurants, after spike in COVID-19 cases, Abigail Becker, CT, July 1.

Wisconsin coronavirus cases in counties high, Matt Piper, Patrick Marley, Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, July 1.

Racial Justice and Protest

Council President Sheri Carter on police, protesters, and what what people don't get about the Black experience in Madison, Scott Milfred and Phil Hands, WSJ, July 4.

Concerns with racial profiling delaying mask ordinance for Madison, health officials say, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, July 3.

Restore or replace? Community reckons with what's next for Capitol's fallen statues, Kayla Huynh, WSJ, July 3; Proposal would add statue of Vel Phillips at Wisconsin Capitol, Steven Elbow, CT, July 1.

Madison City Council workgroup continues developing civilian review mechanism, Abigail Becker, CT, July 1.

Dane Co. Board supervisors Analiese Eicher, Sheila Stubbs announce criminal justice reform 'action plan,' Abigail Becker, CT, July 1.

Madison School Board votes unanimously to end police in schools contract, Scott Girard, CT, June 29.

Madison and Dane County

Group seeks public input on Madison police chief hiring, Chris Rickert, WSJ, July 3.

Mayor says economic fallout of COVID-19 threatens Madison Public Market, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 1.

Madison deputy mayors Leslie Orrantia, Cameron McLay, leaving after serving just a year, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 30.

Community

Many homeless people ditching shelters for camp sites amid pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 5.

Local organization seeks to make COVID-19 testing more inclusive for communities of color, Tamia Fowlkes, WSJ, July 1.

Madison Library Board to look at closing Monroe Street branch, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, June 30.

Education

Madison School District superintendent candidate Carol Kelley pitches herself as 'equity advocate,' Kelley Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 2; MMSD Superintendent finalist Jenkins: 'When I first walk in, I just want to listen,' Scott Girard, CT, July 1.

State projects school aid estimates for next year, but questions linger over COVID-19's impact, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 2.

Gap between student, teacher demographics widening across Wisconsin, Scott Girard, CT, June 30.

Higher Education

As COVID-19 increases, UW-Madison employee concerns about fall semester grow, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 4.

SOAR, UW's orientation for incoming students, moves online, Yvonne Kim, CT, July 1.

Arts and Culture

Make it rain with the 1s and 0s: A dive into recent Madison digital releases, Bob Koch, Isthmus, July 3.

Sports

USL League One format sets up a battle of the birds, Robert Chappell, Madison365, July 3.

Business

State Street to close for weekend 'Streatery' dining program, Abigail Becker, CT, July 4.

Development

Big housing project proposed for farmland on Madison's North Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 30.

Developer to start final phase of $36 million-plus riverfront project in Monona, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 29.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: How one man's death exemplifies Madison's racial justice resolve, CT, July 3.

Politics and Voting

Slate of lawsuits could deliver last-minute election changes ahead of November, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 2.

Wisconsin Supreme Court unlikely to rule on voter purge case before November election, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 1.

Four Democrats running for north Madison Assembly seat to debate in Cap Times Forum, Brianna Reilly, CT, June 30.

Meet Amani Latimer Burris for Wisconsin State Senate District 26, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, June 30.

Appeals court upholds Republican-authored voting restrictions, June 30; 80% of Wisconsin Republican legislators voted absentee in April, June 29, Todd Richmond, Associated Press.

Wisconsin

Will Wisconsin take action on police reform? Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, July 1.

WEDC proposes broadband upgrades, training incentives, in report on COVID's impact, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 1.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Low Technology Institute works to solve problems without chemicals, Gina Kittner, WSJ, July 5.

Meijer latest entry into Sun Prairie's west side retail district, Barry Adams, WSJ, June 29.