Madison Commons Media Digest, July 12, 2020

Top Stories

Carlton Jenkins named next MMSD superintendent, Scott Girard, Capital Times, July 10.

Dane County order: Masks required indoors, except at home, starting Monday, Brianna Reilly, CT, July 7.

COVID-19

With uptick of COVID-19 cases, Wisconsin response measures likely limited to local orders, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 12.

New coronavirus record for second straight day as 880 test positive in Wisconsin, Robert Chappell and Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, July 10.

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise, panel addresses 'nightmare of school reopening,' David Wahlberg, WSJ, June 10.

Gov. Tony Evers orders face masks for state employees; state building remain closed to public, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 9.

Gov. Evers says statewide mask mandate 'unlikely,' but under consideration; state to send more than 2M masks to Wisconsin schools, businesses, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 8.

Cleaners stressing need for disinfecting during COVID-19, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, July 6.

Madison and Dane County

Shell casings pile up in Madison, as city, activists, try to contain spike in gun violence, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 11; City of Madison working on sensitive solutions after complaints, stabbing at Peace Park, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 10; Madison City Council wants to ban police from using tear gas, mace, projectiles, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 10.

Dane County Board recognizes racism as public health crisis, Abigail Becker, CT, July 10.

Madison mayor pushes for police chief decision within 90 days, Abigail Becker, CT, July 9.

Madison mayor recall effort officially underway, Abigail Becker, CT, July 8.

Madison delivers sharp cuts to tourism, marketing, Monona Terrace, Overture Center, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 8.

Community

Madison library board recommends closing Monroe Street location for 2021, Abigail Becker, CT, July 10.

Madison Urban League, Dane County to create South Side hub for minority-owned businesses, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, July 10.

Education

How Black Lives Matter is changing education, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, July 8.

Higher Education

Masks mandatory inside all UW campus buildings this fall, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 10.

Edgewood professors appeal eliminated positions, defend ethnic studies, Yvonne Kim, CT, July 10.

UW-Madison's foreign students must transfer or leave U.S. if fall classes move online, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 8.

Environment

Wisconsin utilities to refund $28.3M in fuel savings; 1.3 million customers to see credits in September, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 10.

Arts and Culture

A small lifeline for artists: Dane Co. show support for creatives with DANG! funds, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, July 8.

Transportation

I-39/90, Beltline interchange loop ramps closing until mid-October, DOT says, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, July 11.

Sports

Forward Madison FC has new home field in Wauwatosa for 2020 season, Todd Milewski, WSJ, July 10.

Business



Madison-based Healthfinch acquired in $40 million deal, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, July 11.

Opinion



Don't keep customers in the dark: Wisconsin Grocers Assoc. joins the Wisconsin Manufacturers to fight listing businesses where employees have gotten COVID-19, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, July 8.

Politics and Voting

Wisconsin Republicans tout Trump at state convention, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 12.

Gov. Evers appoints judges to select members of redistricting commission, application process opens, Michell Schmidt, WSJ, July 10.

Madison award $1.3 million COVID-19 elections grant, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 7.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Supreme Court invalidates 3 of Tony Evers' budget vetoes, but keeps Scott Walker's, July 11; Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds most lame duck laws, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 10; Wisconsin Supreme Court backs GOP lame duck laws designed to curtail governor, AG's power, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, July 9.

Wisconsin youth prisons see general improvement during COVID-19 pandemic, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 10.

Full list of Wisconsin PPP recipients who received $150k or more includes GOP state legislators who opposed aid for states, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, July 8; Robin Vos' popcorn company received $150-$350k in COVID pandemic loans, Todd Richmond, AP, July 7.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Starlite 14 resurrected in Richland Center, Barry Adams, WSJ, July 12.

Middleton-Cross Plains to reconsider police in schools, Chris Rickert, WSJ, July 9.

Columbus city council votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 8.