Madison Commons Media Digest, July 19, 2020

With the continually rising cases of coronavirus infection in the greater Madison area, testing for the pandemic responsible for nearly 140,000 deaths in the US has become a regular occurrence for many. At least for me. Nasal swabs which determine the presence of the virus are currently being done by the National Guard at the Alliant Energy Center and promised until at least August 31.

Being a veteran of the process myself, I have had many different testing experiences.

My first two times (one in my hometown suburb of Philadelphia back in March and the other in Madison in the beginning of June) were via drive-through. Upon arriving at the Alliant Energy Center, I was directed to a lengthy line of vehicles waiting to be evaluated. After approximately an hour, an attendant handed me an information sheet about the virus and testing procedure.