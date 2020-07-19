Madison Commons Media Digest, July 19, 2020

Top Stories
Madison School District will begin year with all-virtual instruction, Scott Girard, Capital Times, July 17.
COVID-19
COVID-19 posing difficult choices for Wisconsin's immigrant workers, Shirin Ali and Anabel Mendoza, Medill News Service, July 18.
Wisconsin DHS reports 10 deaths, record 978 new cases as positive test rate jumps, Robert Chappell and Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, July 18.
Contact tracers work to curb, keep up with growing COVID-19 outbreak; COVID-19 antibody detection up slightly as cases, hospitalizations rise, David Wahlberg, WSJ, July 18.
UW-Madison convalescent plasma trial: 94% with severe COVID avoid ICU, Mark Johnson, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, July 17.
DHS: COVID-19 case increase due to 'significant spread,' not testing, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 15.
Protests and Racial Justice
Petition calls for hate crime charges against man who attacked Black family at Woodman's, Jamie Perez, Channel3000, July 13; Madison mom attacked outside Woodman's wants a hate crime charge, Robert Chappell, Madison365, July 13.
Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants want statute restored, Todd Richmond, AP, July 14.
Madison and Dane County
Madison mayor urges state, federal aid to assist communities during pandemic, Abigail Becker, CT, July 15.
Madison police expect budget gap without school contract, July 15; Madison in 'uncharted territory' on police chief search, July 13, Abigail Becker, CT.
Dane County looks to residents for first time to draw new County Board districts, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, July 16.
Madison Alders offer proposals limiting tear gas, pepper spray, Abigail Becker, CT, July 15.
Community
Swimsuit, sunscreen, mask: Goodman Pool reopens with plenty of precautions, Kayla Huynh, WSJ, July 17.
Dogs and Drafts: Two Madison entrepreneurs plan Dane County's first dog-centric indoor-outdoor park and bar, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, July 17.
Dane County Fair goes online amid pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, July 16.
Education
Madison Teachers Inc. demands virtual school to start year, Scott Girard, CT, July 16.
'It's long overdue': Jenkins will be Madison's first Black superintendent, Scott Girard, CT, July 15.
Madison School Board approves capital, operating referendums for Nov. 3 ballot, Scott Girard, CT, July 14.
Higher Education
UW-Madison to offer free COVID-19 testing to students, employees, David Wahlberg, WSJ, July 17.
National effort sparks new efforts by UW-Madison to improve campus climate, Tamia Fowlkes, WSJ, July 16.
Madison Area Technical College's plan for fall: 70% online, health app to come to campus, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 16.
Environment
Neighbors cheer some parts of Oscar Mayer redevelopment plan, pan others, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 19; Advocates push to save an urban wetland as part of the Oscar Mayer redevelopment, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, June 22.
Food and Sustainability
With Dane County Farmers' Market on pick-up model, neighborhood farmer's markets flourish, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, July 16.
Arts and Culture
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art selects executive director from Houston, Barry Adams, WSJ, July 14.
Sports
Wisconsin Athletics hits brakes on Camp Randall Stadium renovation, Todd Milewski, WSJ, July 17.
Business
Proposal for loan program in Madison could help business owners of color buy property, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, July 19.
More Promega products used in CDC COVID-19 test, David Wahlberg, WSJ, July 17.
Businesses adapt as Dane County mask order takes effect, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 14.
Opinion
Madison out of balance, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, July 15.
Politics and Voting
Voter registrations show glimmer of hope for Donald Trump in Wisconsin, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 18.
With GOP supermajority on the line, Dems spend big on incumbents in vulnerable districts, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 17; Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months, Scott Bauer, AP, July 15.
Race for 26th Senate District will determine Risser's successor, Brianna Reilly, CT, July 16.
Meet Assembly District 76 candidates Heather Driscoll and Marsha Rummel, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, July 14.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democrats propose package of bills to address backlog of unemployment claims, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 17.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Unregulated Wisconsin Dells attractions could be a 'recipe for disaster,' Steven Elbow, CT, July 16.
