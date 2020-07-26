Madison Commons Media Digest, July 24, 2020

Top Stories

Positive test rate edges up again as 13 more fatalities are confirmed; As PHMDC updates backlog of 17,000 negative tests, County grows by 47 new cases Saturday, Robert Chappell and Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, July 25.

COVID-19

Tony Evers says case growing for state mask mandate as COVID-19 infections climb, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 23; 4 more Wisconsin cities enact mask mandates; Evers resists statewide order, Scott Bauer, AP, July 23.

Dozens gather outside Capitol protesting rent, evictions, Jamie Perez, Channel3000, July 25.

Racial Justice and Protest

Justice Department sending federal agents into Milwaukee in crackdown on Democratic cities, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, July 23.

Madison police recommending hate-crime enhancer for battery on Metro Transit bus, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, July 23.

Madison City Council terminates contract providing police officers in schools, Abigail Becker, CT, July 22.

Take a 360 degree tour of State Street Mural Project, PBS Wisconsin.

Madison and Dane County

Golf task force recommends closing half of Yahara Hills, seeking private help for Monona, Emily Hamer, WSJ, June 25.

Organizations, candidates sign letter declaring 'non-confidence' in Madison police, Abigail Becker, CT, July 24.

Madison mayor, others call for moratorium as thousands face utility shutoff Friday, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 23.

Madison rejects $250,000 for State Street, other businesses damaged during looting, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 22.

Community

Madison nonprofit provides over 1,000 free bikes to kids and frontline workers amid pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, July 26.

Local coalition of volunteers works to meet high demand for face masks, Anna Walters, WSJ, July 23.

Education

Malia Jones discusses returning to school as pandemic continues, Scott Girard, CT, July 26.

Independent Madison charger Milestone Democratic School designed 'by youth, for youth,' Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 26.

Group hopes to rename Falk Elementary in honor of Milele Chikasa Anana, Scott Girard, CT, July 23.

Campaigning starts to support $350 million Madison schools referendum as re-vote needed, Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 23.

Families plan for virtual school this fall, Scott Girard, CT, July 22.

Higher Education

Facing scrutiny, Edgewood College board reinstates 6 laid-off professors, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 25.

Emails reveal new insight into failed UW System president search, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 24.

Environment

Madison seeks to improve, preserve Vilas Park, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 25.

Madison parks get a new tool to fight invasive plants: Goats! Kayla Huynh, WSJ, July 24.

Alliant aims for carbon-neutral electricity, says plans will save billions for ratepayers, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 22.

Food and Sustainability

Umbrellas, tents, and fans: Patios pandemic style, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, July 23.

Arts and Culture

To gig or not to gig: Local venues and musicians struggle with decisions on live music, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, July 21.

Development

Madison explores zoning code changes to address housing crisis, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 26.

Developer unveils housing tower as final piece to transform Near East Side block, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 22.

Opinion

Denied: Unemployment law punishes people with disabilities, Ken Lonquist, Isthmus, July 21.

Politics and Voting

Assembly candidate Francesca Hong doesn't live in the 76th District, plans to move there, Brianna Reilly, CT, July 24.

Amani Latimer Burris campaigns for Wisconsin State Senate, David Dahmer, Madison365, July 24.

Affordable housing, police reform among themes in Cap Times Assembly debate, Katelyn Ferral, CT, July 23.

Meet Assembly District 76 candidates Francesca Hong and Tyrone Cratic Williams, Carousel Bayrd, A Public Affair, WORT-FM, July 21.

Wisconsin

Tony Evers announces $250 million in cuts to states agencies, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 23.

New state audit of Foxconn looks at jobs created by company, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, July 23.