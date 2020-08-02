Madison Commons Media Digest, August 2, 2020

Top Stories
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues statewide mask mandate effective Saturday, Briana Reilly, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, July 31; Senate Republicans could try to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' state mask order, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, July 31.
Voting by mail? Moving? Voter ID? Questions about the August 11 primary answered here, Briana Reilly, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, July 31.
COVID-19
Positive test rate rises as over 1,000 new cases, 14 deaths confirmed, Robert Chappell and Stephanie Léon Díaz, Madison365, August 1.
UW's Jonathan Temte on status of a coronavirus vaccine and how it will be distributed, Steven Elbow, CT, August 2.
Early research shows fewer inmates flattened COVID-19 curve at Dane County Jail, Abigail Becker, CT, August 1.
Unemployed workers caught in state backlog, waiting for Feds, Marty Schladen, Wisconsin Examiner, July 31.
Protests and Racial Justice
State Street merchants, city seek a new normal, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 2.
Diversity of Madison police stands out in a field long know for being white and male, Chris Rickert, WSJ, August 1; Sea of white cops doesn't reflect diversity of communities, Midwest analysis shows, Lee Enterprises, August 1; Less than half of Madison police officers are city residents, Abigail Becker, CT, July 31; Madison police union: No-confidence vote the result of 'many months of frustration,' Abigail Becker, CT, July 27.
City of Madison attempt to remove 'Police free schools' mural blocked by protestors, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, July 31.
Three charged with looting Downtown store during protests, Ed Treleven, WSJ, July 31; Madison police arrest two women for attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 28.
New report shows arrests, citations at MMSD high schools in 2019-20 remain disproportionate, Scott Girard, CT, July 28.
Opinion: Madison policing debate prompts profound soul searching, Paul Fanlund, CT, July 31; Institutional racism makes everything worse, Rebecca Kemble, Isthmus, July 28.
Madison and Dane County
9-year-old hit in one of five different shootings across Madison in 24 hours, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 1.
Education
New MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins: 'I'm inspired, ready to go to work,' Scott Girard, CT, July 29.
MMSD won't have sports in fall, eyes spring opportunity, John Masson, WSJ, July 30.
New program brings learning, interaction to 3rd and 4th graders at Penn Park, Scott Girard, CT, July 30.
Higher Education
UW-Madison fined $74,000 over care of research animals, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 30.
UW-Madison drops ACT/SAT test requirement for students applying this fall, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 30.
'A bad plan made poorly': UW staff, students criticize 'vague' reopening plan, Yvonne Kim, CT, July 29.
UW System receives $2 million to support online education, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 27.
Business
Kwik Trip to buy Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain, LaCrosse Tribune, July 29.
Development
A new preservation survey identifies buildings that represent diverse chapters of Madison history, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, July 28.
Politics and Voting
Wisconsin absentee ballots may pose issues for 2020 election, Tom Scheck, Geoff Hing, and Dee Hall, Wisconsin Watch, August 1.
Meet the 26th District candidates; 20 Democrats seek four open Madison legislative seats, Riley Vetterkind and Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 2.
Meet Assembly District 76 candidates Ali Maresh and Nicki Vander Meulen, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, July 28.
Wisconsin
Justice Jill Karofsky sworn into Wisconsin Supreme Court, runs 100 miles to celebrate, Gabriela Bachata, Channel3000, August 2.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Verona holds in-person summer school providing test run for fall, Scott Girard, CT, August 1; Edgerton, Monona Grove, Verona, Waunakee settle on school year start plans, Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 29.
Oregon 4-H club finds innovative way around fair cancellation, Anna Walters, WSJ, July 31.
Majority of surveyed rural Wisconsin schools say masks not mandated, lean to reopening in fall, Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 30.
