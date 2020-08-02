Madison Commons Media Digest, August 2, 2020

Positive test rate edges up again as 13 more fatalities are confirmed; As PHMDC updates backlog of 17,000 negative tests, County grows by 47 new cases Saturday, Robert Chappell and Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, July 25. COVID-19

Lilada Gee said she wants the images of young Black girls in lawns across Madison, across Dane County and across the world.

“My main message is defending Black girlhood -- and to make sure that we are having the critical conversation about defending Black girls and helping Black women to heal and how that all plays into the wellbeing of our Black community and as a community as a whole,” said Gee, who is the founder of the nonprofit Defending Black Girlhood.