Madison Commons Media Digest, August 9, 2020

Top Stories

Another record setting coronavirus day, as 1,165 more cases confirmed, six more die, Robert Chappell and Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, August 8.

Here's what you need to know to vote in Tuesday's primary, Emily Hamer, Wisconsin State Journal, August 6.

COVID-19

Evictions loom as rental assistance gets spent and moratoriums uncertain, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 9.

Opioid overdose increase in Madison, state, linked to COVID-19 stress, David Wahlberg, WSJ, August 7.

UW-Madison develops saliva test for COVID-19, David Wahlberg, WSJ, August 7.

Protests

Judge declines to toss charges against 2 women in attack on state senator, Chris Rickert, WSJ, August 7.

Madison and Dane County

Dane County helps makes mental and behavioral health services more accessible to youth, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, August 6.

Madison City Council continues debating revised downtown business support program, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, August 5.

Dane County considering paid holiday to honor Juneteenth, Abigail Becker, CT, August 4.

Community

Retiree chalks up 3,300 donated face masks and counting, Logan Wroge, WSJ, August 8.

Urban League announces $5 million investment in homeownership program, Abigail Becker, CT, August 7.

Registration open for YWCA's Racial Justice Summit, going virtual this year, David Dahmer, Madison365, August 4.

Education

'I believe Dr. Carlton Jenkins gets it': On first day, superintendent helps rebuild a parent's trust, August 7; New superintendent to prioritize students' mental, emotional health, August 5, Scott Girard, CT.

MMSD fall plan includes Sept. 8 virtual start, MSCR child care for up to 1,000 kids, Scott Girard, CT, August 4.

Higher Education

UW System ordering more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests for fall semester, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 7; How many COVID-19 cases at UW? No data collection so far, but dashboards launch soon, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 4.

UW grad students, labor groups demand online learning, improved COVID policies, Yvonne Kim, CT, August 6.

UW approves narrower Title IX assault rules to comply with new federal regulations, Yvonne Kim, CT, August 6.

Environment

Madison water utility finds PFAS in every well; levels below proposed state health guidelines, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 7.

MGE expands community solar program with $9 million Middleton airport project, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 7.

Health

Five community centers receive funding to offer behavioral health services, Abigail Becker, CT, August 6.

Food and Sustainability

Local Hmong elders pass on tradition of butchering pigs for food while supporting local pig farmers, David Dahmer, Madison365, August 7.

Media, Arts and Culture

'Existential Threat': New report shows devastating loss in arts and culture sector, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, August 8.

WISC-TV and Madison Magazine editorial director Neil Heinen to retire in September, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 6.

State Journal editor to step down; John Smalley led hometown paper since 2008, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 6.

Transportation

Metro Transit to boost service as COVID-19 pandemic continues, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 5.

Business

Epic Systems loosens mandates on employees returning to work, August 9; Epic System employees decry CEO's decision to call workers back to the office, August 5, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ; Epic employees say coronavirus concerns met with retaliation, demotions, Katelyn Ferral and Natalie Yahr, CT, August 5.

Opinion

Unmasking a Republican dilemma, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, August 4.

Politics and Voting

Madison likely won't see election result delays, long lines for August primary, Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 7.

Kanye West's nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin, AP, August 7.

Getting out the vote in 2020, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, August 5.

Meet Assembly District 76 Candidates Dewey Bredeson and Patrick Hull, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, August 4.

Wisconsin

Democrats' fight to save Tony Evers' veto begins with Tuesday primary, Todd Richmond, AP, August 9.

Ron Johnson's pursuit of Joe Biden, Burisma, raises red flags, Shirin Alia, Medill News Service, August 8.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Rock County Republican Party opens Trump Victory office, Gabriella Bachata, Channel3000, August 8.

Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells closed for the season after COVID-19 outbreak, Kevin Damask, WSJ, August 5.