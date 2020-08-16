Madison Commons Media Digest, August 16, 2020

COVID-19
No good options: As virus rages, parents face tough choices, Chris Hubbuch, Wisconsin State Journal, August 16.
13 more coronavirus deaths, positive test rate dips; Dane County confirms 35 new coronavirus cases and one death, Robert Chappell and Stephanie Diaz de Léon, Madison365, August 15.
The wild card in UW-Madison's reopening plan: Student behavior, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 14.
Madison and Dane County
Unity March planned to honor, celebrate life of Anisa Scott, Logan Rude, Channel3000, August 16; Mayor says gun violence needs 'citywide' response following 11-year old's death, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, August 13; MMSD School Board President Gloria Reyes issues statement on recent gun violence in Madison, Madison365, August 13.
Dane County pulls out of agreement with state; plan to close Lincoln Hills in jeopardy, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 16.
Madison police oversight measures get green light from Finance Committee, Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 10.
Community
Latinx community leaders dig into COVID disparities, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, August 14.
Education
Madison superintendent creates new top position to focus on elementary schools, Logan Wroge, WSJ, August 14.
Homeschooling requests statewide more than double last year as pandemic continues, Scott Girard, CT, August 14.
Simpson Street Free Press interviews new superintendent Carlton Jenkins, Simpson Street Free Press, August 13.
The Belmore Chronicles: In second interim stint, former teacher, principal leads MMSD through unprecedented year, Scott Girard, CT, August 12.
New elementary school in MMSD referendum could house students in South Rimrock neighborhood, Scott Girard, CT, August 11.
Back to School: A virtual start and two referenda, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, August 11.
Higher Education
UW-Madison still waiting on Foxconn's $100 million pledge 2 years later, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 14.
Madison College looks to weather pandemic with improved accessibility, student 'resilience,' Yvonne Kim, CT, August 13.
UW System announces layoffs, other cuts as COVID-19 losses grow, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 11.
Food and Sustainability
Visitor traffic increasing at walk-up Dane County Farmers' Market, Stephen Cohn, Channel3000, August 16.
Business
Epic Systems rescinds requirements for employees to return to office until 2021, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, August 14.
Development
Madison Plan Commission approves demolition of Westgate Mall for new development, Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 11.
Opinion
Paul Fanlund: On race, a reminder that Madison is still two cities, CT, August 14.
Politics and Voting
Skepticism urged as disinformation, voter suppression wash over Wisconsin, Max Wytinski and Jessica Christoffer, Wisconsin Watch, August 15.
Takeaways from the August primary elections in Madison, Briana Reilly, CT, August 13.
Chef Francesca Hong tops seven-candidate field to claim 76th Assembly win, Katelyn Ferral, CT, August 11; Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh wins four-way primary in Assembly District 48, Abigail Becker, CT, August 11.
Former Rep. Kelda Roys wins 26th Senate District race, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 11; Melissa Sargent wins 16th Senate District primary, Briana Reilly, CT, August 11.
Hong and Roys prevail, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, August 12.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin's big red and blue demographic divide, Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, August 16.
Postal service slowdown hits Wisconsin, Steven Elbow, CT, August 14.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Middleton coffee shop sues over local mask order, Scott Bauer, AP, August 11.
