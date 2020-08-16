Madison Commons Media Digest, August 16, 2020

It’s tough to find a sport these days that consistently allows for six feet of social distancing. Team sports have become solo endeavors, and people are desperately trying to find ways to continue their beloved sport in these strange new times.

With so many sports canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, people are left wondering what they can do to move their bodies other than walk their dog, jog, bike or maybe play a little tennis. People wonder if spikeball and basketball are OK to enjoy, and even soccer doesn’t feel quite right. But there is one community of athletes in town that is enjoying the ride mask-free: The kiteboarders.