Madison Commons Media Digest, August 23, 2020

Top Stories

Thousands mourn 11-year old shooting victim Anisa Scott at march and funeral, Elizabeth Beyer and Tamia Fowlkes, Wisconsin State Journal, August 22.

COVID-19

Positive coronavirus test rate in Wisconsin jumps to 10.9% as 950 more cases and 13 deaths confirmed, Robert Chappell; Dane County passes 5,000 total cases with 53 new reported Saturday, Stephanie Díaz de Leon, Madison365, August 22.

New public health order requires grades 3-12 to begin virtually in Dane County schools, Scott Girard, Capital Times, August 21.

Madison and Dane County

Madison Public Market funding sources in question due to coronavirus, Abigail Becker, CT, August 20.

Madison cracks down on speeding, drag racing on East Washington Ave., Dean Mosiman, August 20.

Madison alder wants state funds to cover soundproofing costs for homes near airport, Abigail Becker, CT, August 19.

Dane County DA Ismael Ozanne faces criticism over racial disparities, Katelyn Ferral, CT, August 19.

Police and Fire Commission requires chiefs to live within 15 miles of Madison, Abigail Becker, CT, August 18.

Community

Wisconsin's 48 most influential Asian American leaders, Henry Sanders, Madison365, August 21.

Wisconsin renters face evictions, emergency aid falls short, Allison Dikanovic and Clara Neupert, Wisconsin Watch, and Princess Safiya Byers, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, August 21.

Community Shares of Wisconsin announces $6,000 in 2020 Inspiring Voices grants, Madison365, August 20.

Education

Madison School District makes 'major' changes to high school grading, Logan Wroge, WSJ, August 21.

Group of Black leaders opposing $350M Madison Schools referendums, Logan Wroge, WSJ, August 20.

Rounding up Madison's free back-to-school supply distribution events, Scott Girard, CT, August 20.

Higher Education

UW Madison faculty help nation, state plan COVID-19 vaccination allocation, David Wahlberg, WSJ, August 23.

UW campuses forge ahead in reopening this fall despite growing COVID-19 concerns, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 22.

In address to UW regents, Thompson breaks down 3.5% budget increase plan, Yvonne Kim, CT, August 20.

UW System wants to cover tuition for in-state students from families below median income, August 20; UW-Madison unveils loan forgiveness program to keep teachers in Wisconsin, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 19.

Are you excited for UW to open? Guests say 'no,' Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, August 19.

Environment

Shorewood Hills on track to allow backyard beekeeping, Kayla Huynh, WSJ, August 17.

Transportation

Metro Transit to increase service, resume taking fares, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 21.

Politics and Voting

In bipartisan vote, Wisconsin election officials block Kanye West from the presidential ballot, Todd Richmond, AP, August 21.

Wisconsin

Tony Evers seeks federal grant for Capitol statue of Black leader Vel Phillips, Scott Bauer, AP, August 21.

Complaint questions omissions in Vos' ethics filings, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, August 19.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Anti-mask Helbachs Coffee loses its Middleton lease, set to close at end of August, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, August 21.

Beloit Police Chief selected as chief in Fargo, N.D., Jeff Richgels, WSJ, August 21.