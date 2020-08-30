Madison Commons Media Digest, August 30, 2020

Kenosha and Protests

Hundreds of protesters in Madison demand justice for Jacob Blake, Elizabeth Beyer, Wisconsin Journal Sentinel, August 30; Family, community leads rally for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Lee Newspapers, August 29.

'It's surreal in the worst possible way': Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha a time of reckoning on race, police, Bill Glauber and Ricardo Torres, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, August 30.

Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday, Lee Newspapers and AP, August 30.

Wisconsin Black Caucus members on police reform bills, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, August 25.

COVID-19

Positive test rate remains above nine percent in Wisconsin, six more die, Robert Chappell; Dane County adds 60 coronavirus cases, 61% ages 10-29, Stephanie Diaz de Leon, Madison365, August 29.

Conservative group files lawsuit against Tony Evers' second COVID-19 emergency order, mask mandate, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 26.

Madison and Dane County

In wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Madison's six-year debate over police body cameras continue, Chris Rickert, WSJ, August 29.

Madison Council member catches heat for reposting flyer that called on protestors to 'f--- s--- up', Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 29.

Seeking 'lasting justice': As Kenosha navigates police shooting, Madison is poised to act on police accountability measures, August 26; Madison Fire Department requested use of chemical agents to disperse crowds in 'volatile' situation, August 25, Abigail Becker, CT.

Community

#BlackFuturesMatter: Gun Violence and remembering Anisa Scott, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, August 26.

'Everyone is in crisis': Madison leaders seek solutions to community violence, Abigail Becker, CT, August 24.

Education

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Paul briefs in support of Dane County emergency school closures, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 29; Lawsuits challenge Public Health's authority to close private schools, Scott Girard, CT, August 27.

MMSD tells some staff to accept in-person child care reassignment or resign, Scott Girard, CT, August 27.

New MMSD teachers feeling sense of community as they prepare for unprecedented year, Scott Girard, CT, August 25.

Higher Education

UW fraternities and sororities commit to fall events without alcohol, August 28; UW limits size of in-person events for student orgs this fall, August 27, Yvonne Kim, CT.

UW launched public COVID test database, hires 35 contact tracers, Yvonne Kim, CT, August 26.

Madison elected officials ask: Why bring UW-Madison students back when outbreak is inevitable? Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 25.

Environment

Environmental groups push for rule on firefighting foam, decry industry influence, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 28.

Health

Madison nurses start company to provide online COVID-19 screening, David Wahlberg, WSJ, August 30.

Food and Sustainability

Opinion: Madison Public Market proponents bitterly disappointed over mayor's decision to put project on hold, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, August 28.

Sardine's owners talk about closing their restaurants and what it will take to reopen again, Isthmus, August 27.

Arts and Culture

Small venues consider reopening after a months-long hiatus, Henry Michaels, Madison Magazine, August 28.

'Bedlam' at the drive in: Immersive documentary on mental health screened at Mallards Stadium, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, August 27.

Sports

Current, former Badgers players sound off on boycotts, social justice, Todd Milewski, WSJ, August

Business

Downtown merchants begin to fear losing all of 2020 as protests, destruction continues, Barry Adams and Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 27.

Development

Developer to raze strip mall for 5-story, mixed use project on South Park St., Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 28.

City eyes big project with parking, bus garage, housing for Lake Street garage site, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 26.

Politics and Voting

Rural Wisconsin delivered big for Donald Trump in 2016; Will it do so again? Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 29.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Heavy storms cause damage in Portage, other parts of Columbia County, Nicole Aimone, WSJ, August 28.

Wisconsin's rural students face a digital divide as some return to screens instead of schools, Peter Cameron, Wisconsin Watch, August 27.