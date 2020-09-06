Madison Commons Media Digest, September 6, 2020

COVID-19

Wisconsin's positive test rate nears 12% as 15 more die, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Sept. 5.

UW-Madison orders nine sororities, fraternities with positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine, Kelly Meyerhofer, Wisconsin State Journal, Sept. 5; UW students make up a quarter of Dane County COVID cases, Yvonne Kim, Capital Times, Sept. 4.

Kenosha and Racial Justice

Joe Biden meets with Jacob Blake's family after arriving in Wisconsin for first campaign visit, Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Sept. 4.

Militia member says Kenosha police sought to push protesters toward them on night of deadly shootings, Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch, Sept. 6.

BLM protestors say they were treated more harshly than pro-police demonstrators in Kenosha, Adam Rogan, Racine Journal Times, Sept. 5.

Jacob Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting by Kenosha police, Scott Bauer and Noreen Nasir, Associated Press, Sept. 5.

Wisconsin Legislature takes no immediate action during special session on police accountability, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Sept. 1.

Bucks, sports world dunk on Wisconsin Legislature, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Sept. 3.

Madison and Dane County

Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 6.

Mayor, City Council, denounce profane language after edgy, marathon meeting, Dean Mosiman and Emily Hamer, WSJ; Madison alder denies using derogatory profanity during Tuesday meeting, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 3.

Plan to close half of Yahara Hills golf course, seek private help for Monona, gains support, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Sept. 3.

Mayor's $161.6 million capital budget keeps Public Market on track, boosts local housing, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 2.

Madison City Council bans police use of neck restraints; Adopts support for small businesses, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 2.

Community

Madison mourns loss of prominent Black activist and community leader James Graham Jr., Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Sept. 6.

Education

MMSD staff answer questions about virtual learning as school year approaches, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 3.

Public health department changes course, allows in-person school for children with disabilities, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 2.

Madison School Board approves updates to restraint and seclusion policy, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 1.

Higher Education

UW-Madison student government demands return to virtual instruction, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, Sept. 5.

UW-Whitewater chancellor put on paid leave because of unspecified complaint, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 4.

Health

UW Hospital to enroll 1,600 in COVID-19 vaccine study, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Aug. 31.

Food and Sustainability

Federal waiver extensions allow MMSD to keep providing free meals to all students, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 4.

New UW dining hall restrictions raise food accessibility concerns for off-campus students, Anna Walters, WSJ, Sept. 3.

Opinion

We need to stop the shootings now, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Sept. 1.

Sports

Most schools in Wisconsin, but not in Madison, opt for traditional fall seasons, Art Kabelowsky, WSJ, Sept. 3.

Politics and Voting

'Deleterious' public service cuts likely without federal aid, new research predicts, Abigail Becker, CT, Aug. 31.

Wisconsin officials press USPS for assurances on election related mail, Shirin Ali, Medill News Service, Aug. 31.

Wisconsin

Report: Wisconsin fell to middle of the states on K-12 spending as Act 10 took effect, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Sept. 3.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Sun Prairie residents say anonymous flyer traffics in racist, classist language, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 3.

Columbia County Health and Human Services director finalist named, questions arise regarding nepotism, Nicole Aimone, WSJ, Sept. 2.