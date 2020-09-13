Madison Commons Media Digest, September 13, 2020

Top Stories
Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspends mailing of absentee ballots, Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin State Journal, Sept. 11.
State Supreme Court puts pause on Dane County public health order barring in-person school, Scott Girard, Capital Times, Sept. 10.
COVID-19
Madison hospitals restrict visitors due to recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Dane County, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Sept. 12.
UW-Madison's COVID-19 cases drive Dane County's record-breaking daily caseload, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 11.
Wisconsin confirms 1,369 new cases, positive test rate remains high at 13.75%, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Sept. 11.
Dane County leader asks UW-Madison to consider sending students in dorms home, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 10.
UW announces two weeks of online courses, two dorms quarantined, Yvonne Kim, CT, Sept. 9.
Kenosha and Racial Justice
UW-Madison police seeking charges against Madison man for racist graffiti on buildings, Ed Treleven and Jeff Richgels, WSJ, Sept. 10.
Damages due to rioting, unrest in Kenosha tops $50M; 2,000 National Guard troops assisted in city, Terry Flores, Lee Newspapers, Sept. 9.
After inaction on policing bills, Sheila Stubbs says task force is 'what we have' now, Briana Reilly, WSJ, Sept. 8.
Madison and Dane County
Taking stock of 2020 with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Sept. 9.
Effort to recall Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway falls short, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Sept. 9.
Dane County committee asks for smaller jail options, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 9.
Community
12th Black Women's Wellness Day to focus on 'thriving in a new world,' Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 12.
The Rainbow Project celebrates 40 years with virtual celebration, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, Sept. 10.
Education
Summer camps and other groups set up child care programs for virtual school year, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Sept. 13.
Some private schools opening for in-person instruction Monday after state court order, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 11.
New Madison elementary school would go on Badger Rock site if referendum approved, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 11.
MMSD students, families navigate unprecedented first day of school, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 8.
First day of school with new Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Sept. 8.
Higher Education
Amid UW System cuts, ex-president paid full salary to review leadership search process, work on other jobs, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 13.
'Steeper and faster than we expected': UW chancellor addresses campus COVID cases, Yvonne Kim, CT, Sept. 12.
UW-Madison orders more sorority and fraternity houses with COVID-19 cases to quarantine, Kelly Meyerhofer and Emily Hamer, WSJ, Sept. 12.
UW-Madison graduate student apologizes for falsely claiming to be a person of color, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 12.
Quarantined UW-Madison students weigh being 'stuck,' going home, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Sept. 11.
UW-Madison facility starts manufacturing COVID-19 treatment drug, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 10.
Arts, Culture, and Media
All the world's a stage and now a classroom: Summit players adapts Shakespeare performances to online education, Gwendolyn Rice, Isthmus, Sept. 12.
Jason Adrians named new executive editor of Wisconsin State Journal, WSJ staff, Sept. 11.
Environment and the Outdoors
Unhappy trails: Bureaucratic snags threaten a proposed Middleton cross-country ski facility, Andrew Cohen, Isthmus, Sept. 10.
Business
Epic Systems records help find COVID-19 answers company is sharing online, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Sept. 8.
Politics and Voting
Wisconsin judge keeps Kanye West off the ballot, Scott Bauer, AP, Sept. 12.
Cast of 'Parks and Rec' coming together for Wisconsin Dems fundraiser, Scott Cohn, Channel3000, Sept. 12.
GOP candidate admits to gerrymandering, challenges Democrats to come up with fair maps, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Sept. 11.
Wisconsin rural voters weigh their options, Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner, Sept. 10.
Biden leads Trump 47% to 43% in new Marquette poll, Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Sept. 9.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Majority of surveyed Wisconsin districts offering in-person school, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Sept. 13.
'It's actually overwhelming': As gun sales continue to serve, local shops try to keep up with demand, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Sept. 12.
Brodhead High School to go online for two weeks after COVID-19 positives, Ed Treleven, WSJ, Sept. 8.
