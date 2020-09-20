Madison Commons Media Digest, September 20, 2020

ParagraphGrid Plus
Top Stories
Wisconsin approaching 100,000 all-time coronavirus cases, Stephen Cohn, Channel3000, Sept. 19.
Wisconsin clerks say they're prepared to deliver timely election results, Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin State Journal, Sept. 20; Voting absentee in the Nov. 3 election? Here's what you need to know, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Sept. 17.
COVID-19
Wisconsin confirms more than 2,000 coronavirus cases for third straight day, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Sept. 19.
Without a statewide plan, Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19, "Capital W," WSJ, Sept. 18.
As COVID-19 cases surge, Gov. Tony Evers doesn't rule out extending mask order, other actions, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Sept. 16.
Supporting mental health and well being during Covid, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Sept. 16.
Dane County bars and restaurants could be fined for violations of health order, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Sept. 15.
Protests and Racial Justice
Tear gas used agains fleeing protestors without authorization, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Sept. 18.
Madison City Council budget amendment would outfit some police with body cameras in 2021, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 19.
Madison and Dane County
Finance Committee to consider 12 amendments to mayor's 2021 Capital Improvement Plan, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 18.
Dane Co. Executive announces $4.5 million for low-income housing projects, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 18.
Clean Streets/Clean Lakes parking restrictions resume Oct. 5 in Madison, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 18.
Attorney: Madison City Council could investigate, censure council member for vulgarity, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 17.
Madison to weigh putting changes to City Council on spring ballot, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 16.
Community
Mock trial of Christopher Columbus set Jacob Frost, Dane County's first disabled judge, on career path, Ed Treleven, WSJ, Sept. 19.
Education
State superintendent says DPI budget proposal will include increases in mental health, special education funding, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 17.
Navigating the world of virtual schooling, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Sept. 15.
Higher Education
UW College of Engineering gets $32 million to expand student body, add scholarships, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 18.
UW students finish one week of quarantine in much emptier Witte, Sellery residence halls, Sept 17; UW extends tuition refund deadline, sees minimal housing cancellations, Sept. 16, Yvonne Kim, CT.
PETA alleges more animal research violations at UW-Madison, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Sept. 16.
UW-Madison chancellor on campus reopening: 'I'd make the same decision again,' Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 15.
Environment
Study finds more human than animal waste in Southwest Wisconsin wells, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 17.
New technology to convert cow manure into clear water in Dane County, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 15.
Health
Public-private insurance hospital gap in Wisconsin among highest, report says, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Sept. 18.
New addiction treatment clinic opening in downtown Madison, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Sept. 18.
Food and Sustainability
Madison to apply for federal grant funding for public market, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 16.
Arts and Culture
Madison 'Superstar' singer beats out 1,700 in nationwide contest, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Sept. 18.
The lifespan of an artform: Forward Theater Company, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, Sept. 17.
Sports
With the return of Badgers football, city leaders discourage large game-day gatherings, David Wahlberg and Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 18.
Edgewood College reports 'spike' in COVID-19 cases, pauses athletics, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 18.
WIAC suspends all sports through December 31, WSJ, Sept. 18.
Business
Madison-based Aprilaire hiring 70 employees; American Family Insurance cuts jobs by consolidating claims department, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Sept. 18.
Development
Madison Plan Commission rejects big East Side redevelopment, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 15.
Opinion
Enhanced DMV service is vital for upcoming election, Jay Heck, Wisconsin Examiner, Sept. 18.
Moderates need to get in the game, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Sept. 15.
Politics and Voting
Madison area businesses go all out to make voting on Nov. 3 easier, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Sept. 19.
Wisconsin Democrats' 'Princess Bride' reading raises $4.3 million, AP, Sept. 18.
Is Donald Trump running for Wisconsin State Assembly?, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Sept. 18.
Wisconsin
Sen. Ron Johnson backs confirming new justice despite 2016 stand against filling election year vacancies, Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Sept. 20.
Fond du Lac teacher, Milwaukee principal join race for state superintendent, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Sept. 19.
Amid unemployment backlog, Workforce Development head Caleb Frostman resigns, Briana Reilly, CT, Sept. 19.
White House trade advisor says Foxconn project 'will bear great fruit,' Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Sept. 18.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
'It's been nuts': McFarland family makes, sells iPad stands to help with virtual learning, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 19.
Group Health Cooperative branches out to Southwest Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Sept. 18.
Tommy Bartlett Show to close permanently after losing 2020 season to pandemic, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 17.
Iowa-Grant School District closes elementary/middle school for rest of week, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 16.
