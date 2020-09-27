Madison Commons Media Digest, September 27, 2020

Top Stories

Democracy in the Park forges ahead despite Republican attempt to block event, Elizabeth Beyer, Wisconsin State Journal, Sept. 27; Conservative group sues to block private elections grants to Madison, four other Wisconsin cities, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Sept. 26.

COVID-19

More records set as Wisconsin confirms 2,817 new coronavirus cases on 22.4% positive tests, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Sept. 26.

Wisconsin nursing homes report 271 COVID-19 deaths, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Sept. 26.

Gov. Tony Evers calls on GOP lawmakers to lead by example and comply with state mask order, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Sept. 25.

Wisconsin might need 9,000 contact tracers. It has 1,200. Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Sept. 25.

Madison and Dane County

City announces appointments to Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Sept. 26.

Speed limits to be lowered on East Washington Ave. starting next week, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Sept. 26.

Residents in online hearing call for cuts to Madison police budget, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 25.

Madison committee OKs funding for police body cam pilot program, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Sept. 22.

Community

'Blessed by being outside': Madison church innovates, finds community in outdoor services, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Sept. 27.

Sí Se Puede 2020: The 39 most influential Latinos in Wisconsin, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Sept. 25.

Homeless encampments in Madison parks signal worsening housing crisis ahead, Natalie Yahr, CT, Sept. 24.

State officials advise against trick-or-treating, but Dane County it's OK if modified, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 23.

Education

25 Madison high school students named semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Sept. 25.

Special education was difficult for families in the spring. Will this fall be better? Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 23.

Higher Education

No UW Marching Band performances at football games this fall, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Sept. 25.

UW athletic department finishes budget cycle with deficit, anticipates bigger losses to come, Yvonne Kim, CT, Sept. 24.

UW to end quarantine at Witte, Sellery residence halls, plans to return to in-person classes, Yvonne Kim, CT, Sept. 23.

Environment

The wisdom of the forest: American Players Theatre shares its sacred space in 'If These Trees Could Talk,' Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, Sept. 25.

Judge denies key permit for Monroe County sand project; Meteor Timber sought to fill rare wetlands, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 22.

Food and Sustainability

City announces first 5 public market vendors, with each getting $19,000, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Sept. 27.

Arts and Culture

A sneak peak at MMoCA in the Fall, Staying Artful, WORT-FM, Sept. 25.

Teaching to keep Kanopy alive, Gwendolyn Rice, Isthmus, Sept. 22.

Business

Exact Sciences' stock jumps more than 25% as CEO presents data on blood test for cancers, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Sept. 25.

Opinion

Newspapers in crisis: Why their economic future matters for our democracy, Tom Still, WSJ, Sept. 27.

Thompson and Blank need to go, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Sept. 22.

Politics and Voting

Jill Biden to visit Madison Monday, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Sept. 26.

Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgenson holds events in Madison, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Sept. 26.

State GOP leaders sends cease-and-desist letter to Madison Clerk ahead of ballot collection event, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Sept. 26.

Wisconsin elections officials: GOP lawmakers cannot unilaterally select presidential electors, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Sept. 25.

Explained: Two voting-related Wisconsin Supreme Court cases, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Sept. 24.

Wisconsin

Less than 1% of calls to Wisconsin unemployment call centers were answered, Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Sept. 25.

Gov. Tony Evers to use $5M in CARES funds for broadband expansion grants, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Sept. 24.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Diane Hendricks, 3 others, resign from Beloit College Board, Devi Shastri, Bill Glauber, and Daniel Bice, MJS, Sept. 27.

Summit Credit Union purchasing Associated Bank branch in Monroe, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Sept. 23.

Rock County to issue mask order if state order tossed out, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Sept. 23; Jefferson County COVID caseload pushes Fort Atkinson School District to online learning, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Sept. 23.