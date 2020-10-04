Madison Commons Media Digest, October 4, 2020

COVID-19

Another record setting day: 2,892 new cases, 692 hospitalized–both highest ever–and 19 more deaths reported, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Oct. 3; Wisconsin sets record for COVID-19 cases in a single day, Associated Press, Oct. 3.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Ron Johnson says he's still against mask mandates, Brianna Reilly, Capital Times, Oct. 3.

Garver risked thousands of dollars in fines of continued large outdoor music gatherings continued, Samara Kalk Derby, Wisconsin State Journal, Oct. 3.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Dane County, officials urge masks, staying home, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Oct. 3.

Dane County Board urges UW-Madison to discontinue in-person classes, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 2.

Critical staffing shortages prompt state to lift restrictions on out-of-state providers, Steven Elbow, CT, Oct. 1.

Madison and Dane County

Madison police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial woman was attacked, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 3.

Dane County Board leaves resolution to halt jail project in committee, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 2.

Joe Parisi releases 'deeply challenging' Dane County budget, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 1.

Results of Madison survey show opinion split on need for police reform, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 1; Demands to defund prompt talks to reconsider role of police, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 30; To address shootings, mayor, county executive propose $250K for violence prevention unit, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Sept. 30.

Madison Alder Donna Moreland resigns from District 7 seat, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 30.

Community

Donors contribute nearly $185,000 to buy school supplies for students in need, WSJ, Oct. 4.

Education

Madison School District seeks $317M from voters to upgrade high schools, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Oct. 4.

Some staff unhappy with MMSD over salary change, MTI says it will consider legal action, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 4.

Explained: What's on the fall ballot for the Madison School District, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 2.

Madison, Milwaukee teachers' unions call for state order requiring virtual school, Scott Girard, CT, Sept. 30.

Higher Education

Several UW campuses reducing student fees, but not UW-Madison; The COVID-19 calculations behind UW-Madison's freshman class, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Oct. 3.

UW-Whitewater chancellor returns after complaint found to be 'without merit,' Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Oct. 3.

UW-Madison sees steady enrollment numbers, but increased housing cancellations, Yvonne Kim, CT, Sept. 30.

UW lays offer 35 Continuing Studies staff, projects $4 million deficit, Yvonne Kim, CT, Sept. 30.

Environment

PSC approves expansion of MGE solar program, 20-megawatt farm in Fitchburg, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 2.

Madison's seasonal food-scraps drop-off deemed a success, will continue in 2021, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Sept. 29.

Wild Warner: Scouts help save trees–and the beavers destroying them–at urban park on Madison's North Side, Pamela Conant, WSJ, Sept. 28.

Arts and Culture

Fall reading recommendations from local bookstores, Celia Young, Madison Magazine, Oct. 3.

Voting Ambassadors: Through arts, literature, and music UW Odyssey students argue the case for going to the polls, Tamia Fowlkes, Isthmus, Oct. 1.

"Can you hear us now?" documents the fight for democracy, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, Sept. 30.

Sports

Daily testing the key for 'drastically different' Big Ten season, Yvonne Kim, CT, Oct. 2.

Business

WMC files lawsuit to block state plans to reveal businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Oct. 2.

Opinion

Take back our presidential debates, Michael K. Wagner, Isthmus, Sept. 30.

We can count on Robin and Scott: GOP leaders will do the wrong thing every time, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Sept. 29.

Politics and Voting

Judge delays decision on collecting ballots in Madison parks, AP, Oct. 3; Madison voters drop off over 10,000 absentee ballots during Democracy in the Park event, Abigail Becker, CT, Sept. 28.

Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case, AP, Oct. 3; If voting extension upheld, state and Postal Service seeking to ensure ballots are postmarked, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 1.

Janesville residents share their feelings about postponed Presidential visit, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Oct. 3.

Wisconsin

Homeland Security pushed talking points sympathetic to Kenosha gunman, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Oct. 1.

Long miles, empty homes, and private gates test census workers in Wisconsin Northwoods, Barry Adams, WSJ, Oct. 4.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Sauk County Health Officer resigns, citing 'political gamesmanship' involving COVID-19 pandemic, Bridget Cooke, WSJ, Oct. 4.

Northwoods novels from Portage man explore crime, wetlands, and the occasional muskie, Barry Adams, WSJ, Oct. 4.

Dane County school districts reevaluating role of police in schools, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 3.

Sun Prairie School District to continue online learning for grades 3-12 through January, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Oct. 3.