Madison Commons Media Digest, October 11, 2020

COVID-19

Wisconsin reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths as cases surge, Associated Press, Oct. 11.

Dane County reports 201 new cases as hospitalizations continue to grow, Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, Oct. 10.

Wisconsin hospitals, businesses, team up on campaign to stop COVID-19 spread, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, Oct. 10.

Madison hospitals may limit elective surgeries, procedures amid record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, Oct. 9.

COVID-19 vaccine trial at UW Health still on hold as Trump, FDA clash on approval rules, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Oct. 9.

Gov. Evers unloads on Republican's pandemic response, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, Oct. 8.

Campus COVID-19 spike subsides: What's behind UW-Madison's drop in cases? Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Oct. 8.

Politics and Voting

Republican dreams of a supermajority in the Wisconsin Legislature fade with Trump, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Oct. 11.

Wisconsin election infrastructure mostly secure – but inaccurate counts are hard to catch and correct, John Bassett, CT/Wisconsin Watch, Oct. 10.

Capital W: 'Good luck and G-d bless, Wisconsin. You are going to need it.' WSJ, Oct. 9.

Appeals court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline, Todd Richmond, AP, Oct. 9.

College students fill gaps in Wisconsin's poll worker shortage, Tamia Fowlkes, Isthmus, Oct. 7.

Wisconsin elected its presidential electors this week. Could a close election subvert their role? Katelyn Ferral, CT, Oct. 7.

Racial Justice and Protest

28 arrested, tear gas used as Wauwatosa protests continue over no charges in police shooting, AP, Oct. 11.

Madison City Council rejects proposal to ban tear gas, approves study instead, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Oct. 7.

Racist propaganda appears in Middleton driveways, downtown Madison kiosks, Steven Elbow, CT, Oct. 5.

Madison and Dane County

Madison will lower speed limit on portion of Milwaukee Street, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Oct. 10.

Reefer Madison: Majority of City Council proposes easing local marijuana laws, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 8.

City Council meets for next step on government structure, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 8.

Madison mayor's $349.1 million budget calls for service reductions, taps city's 'rainy day' fund, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 7.

Finding the right fit for Madison's next police chief, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 7.

Community

'It's going to get real hard': Dual threat looms for homeless facing winter, virus surge, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 11.

Head of YWCA is 'CEO by day, DJ by night,' Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Oct. 10.

Madison diocese not joining Green Bay diocese in living mass obligation again, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Oct. 8.

Landmark project aims to celebrate and advance Madison's Black community, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 5.

Education

Madison's $33M operating referendum framed as choice between austerity and investment, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Oct. 11.

MMSD enrollment drops by more than 1,000, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 9.

Know your ballot: Investing in Madison Public Schools, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Oct. 6.

MMSD plans to pilot full-day 4K program next year, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 5.

Higher Education

UW System President Tommy Thompson hires familiar faces from past GOP administrations, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Oct. 10.

In speech to UW faculty, Blank reveals high graduation, hiring numbers, anticipates tough budget, Yvonne Kim, CT, Oct. 6.

Environment

Madison not on track to meet climate goals; study blames lax building standards, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 10.

Environmental, health groups call for mandatory PFAS testing in water systems, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 10.

Wisconsin DNR reopens Gibraltar Rock and Dells state natural areas, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Oct. 10.

Sierra Club pans MGE rate freeze, says proposal creates future cost for ratepayers, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 9.

Parks initiative offers access to urban adventure for all, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 5.

Arts and Culture

Turn the page: Wisconsin's Book Festival goes virtual, Michael Popke, Isthmus, Oct. 8.

Food and Sustainability

Wisconsin Restaurant Association says 1 in 10 restaurants have permanently closed since Coronavirus began, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Oct. 11.

Transportation

Green Cab now using Madison startup's ride-hailing app to book rides on-demand, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Oct. 8.

Business

American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland elected to Toy Industry Hall of Fame, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, Oct. 6.

Development

Madison considers $5.77M for 5 affordable housing projects, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 9.

Occupy Madison plans to build tiny house village for homeless on Wiggies Bar property, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Oct. 6.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: In turbulent times, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's budget looks logical, CT, Oct. 9.

Council needs to focus on its mission, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Oct. 9.

Wisconsin

Report: Increase in state auditors helped boost corporate tax collections 20%, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Oct. 8.

PSC awards $5.8M in pandemic relief for broadband expansion, projects to serve 11,500 customers, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 8.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Four suburban Madison school districts seek referendum success on Nov. 3 ballot, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Oct. 11.

Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation hold groundbreaking ceremony for new park, Margarita Vinogradov, Channel3000, Oct. 11.

Columbia County sheriff says homeowner unaware of training by militia group charged in Michigan plot, Bridget Cooke, WSJ, Oct. 10.

Sauk County in 'crisis mode' as officials now unable to call all COVID-19 close contacts, Susan Endres, WSJ, Oct. 7.