Madison Commons Media Digest, October 18, 2020

Top Stories

MMSD will remain all virtual through Jan. 22, 2021, Scott Girard, Capital Times, Oct. 17.

COVID-19

Dane County reports 142 new cases as WDSS system goes offline through 10/19, Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, Oct. 17.

Wisconsin breaks record for virus cases for third time in a week, Scott Bauer, AP, Oct. 17.

27 residents, 10 staff members contract COVID-19 at King Veterans Home since Friday, Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin State Journal, Oct. 16.

Free hotline to help Madison residents navigate financial concerns due to COVID-19 pandemic, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Oct. 16.

State works to ramp up testing for virus, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Oct. 16.

Field hospital for Wisconsin COVID-19 patients opens doors as inpatients top 1,000, Steven Elbow, CT, Oct. 14.

Wisconsin sees another COVID-19 outbreak in prison system, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Oct. 14.

Racism and Protest

Johnson Street coffee shop target of racist graffiti linked to Trump support, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Oct. 17.

Politics and Voting

13 Madison in-person absentee voting locations open Tuesday, Logan Wroge; Madison installing 14 absentee ballot boxes, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 17.

Trump rallies thousands in Janesville, ignoring COVID concerns, Molly Beck and Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Oct. 17; 'People are learning to live with COVID': Senator Ron Johnson speaks at Janesville rally, Abby Schinderle, Channel3000, Oct. 17.

How Wisconsin voters can avoid falling for election misinformation, Howard Hardee, Wisconsin Watch, Oct. 17.

Elizabeth Warren visits Madison, 'all in' for Joe Biden, Jesse Opoien, CT, Oct. 17.

New report: More than five million people–including thousands in Wisconsin–can't vote because of felony convictions, Fatoumata Ceesay, Madison365, Oct. 16.

Republicans spend nearly $2 million in taxpayer money to fight election suits, Patrick Marley, MJS, Oct. 16.

Madison Assembly candidate uses C-word in calling out Tavern League, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Oct. 15.

Madison and Dane County

Despite conflicting information, Madison mayor was quick to fuel crime allegation, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 17.

Dane County Board passes major criminal justice reform package, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Oct. 16.

2020 US Census count ends early Friday after Supreme Court Ruling, Madison-Dane County response higher than state average, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 15.

Community

Madison Reading Project wins as 'People's Choice' at 2020 Wisconsin Innovation Awards, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Oct. 17.

Foundation for Black Wellness gets $1M Wisconsin Partnership Program Impact grant to accelerate Black women's health, Madison365, Oct. 16.

Jorge Hidalgo, the first Latino president of the Rotary Club of Madison, David Dahmer, Madison365, Oct. 14.

Dr. Alex Gee is thriving in 2020, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Oct. 14.

Education

Orchard Ridge, Toki buildings closing for 14 days due to possible COVID-19 exposure, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, Oct. 17.

Educator builds 145 desks (and counting) for schoolchildren, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Oct. 17.

Public school enrollment down around 3% around Wisconsin, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 15.

MMSD operating referendum would fund 'priority projects' like early literacy, Black Excellence, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 15.

Students enjoying Early College STEM Academy, even as year begins virtually, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 15.

Higher Education

MATC to continue mostly online learning for spring semester, reports 25 COVID cases, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Oct. 14.

Environment

Cottage Grove chemical plant to pay $480,500 fine for air pollution violations, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 18.

Dane County proposes purchasing 295 acres of land, expanding Indian Lake County Park, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Oct. 16.

Transportation

Electric Avenue: Interstate 94 marked as 'EV ready' corridor, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 13.

Health

Suicides up in Dane County, mental health experts see link to COVID-19, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Oct. 18.

Madison hospitals adopt policies on patient discriminatory behavior, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Oct. 16; Madison hospitals are committed to addressing racism and bigotry, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Oct. 16.

Wisconsin's rural hospitals weather pandemic better than most, but warning signs remain, Parker Schorr, Wisconsin Watch, Oct. 16.

Food and Sustainability

Chef Dave Heide's pay-what-you-can concept finally finds a home, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Oct. 17.

Carry on and Vend: Food cart season almost didn't happen in 2020, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Oct. 14.

Arts and Culture

"Tierra, Arte y Cultura" artists showcases the Latino experience in Wisconsin, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, Oct. 15.

Sports

Uncertainty of where it'll play 2021 season weighs on Forward Madison FC, Todd Milewski, WSJ, Oct. 16.

Business

Pandemic sends hotel industry into free-fall, Barry Adams, WSJ, Oct. 18.

Rockhound Brewing Co. owner said its closing was 'inevitable,' wants to go gracefully, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Oct. 16.

Development

Developer making second try for big Downtown project, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 15.

Opinion

School referendums should have price tags, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Oct. 13.

Wisconsin

Capital W: Wisconsin Legislature hasn't met in 6 months, WSJ, Oct. 16.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Frustrated Middleton-Cross Plains parent group calls recall effort a 'last resort,' Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Oct. 16.

Monroe School District to go online starting Oct. 19 due to rising COVID-19 cases, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Oct. 16.

DNR to allow online hunter training for kids in response to COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 16.

Ribbons boost morale for Stoughton High School athletes amid pandemic and loss of sports, John Masson, WSJ, Oct. 15.

Columbia County town of Springvale supervisor charged with tax fraud, Chris Higgins, Capital Newspapers, Oct. 15.